Dr. Paul and Dinner, Chapter 21

I was up before 6. I slipped on my robe over my nightie, went downstairs, and made a piece of toast, and started a pot of coffee. I sat down at the kitchen table, waited for both to finish as I admired the flowers Fred had sent me. The toast finished first. I got out a plate from the cupboard and butter and orange marmalade from the refrigerator.

Coffee was ready. I poured a cup when I heard Mom in her room. I poured her a cup and took it to her room. I knocked. “Mom, I brought you a cup of coffee.” She answered her door in her nightgown.

“This is so thoughtful of you, sweetie. Thank you.” I handed her the cup and saucer.

“Can I get you something to eat?”

“No, thank you, dear.”

“I’m going to get ready now, Mom. See you soon.” I went back to the kitchen to get my toast, topped off my coffee, and then headed back to my room to get ready.

I finished my makeup with the curlers in my hair. I chose a long-sleeved white Express T-shirt and jeans and a nude underwire t-shirt bra. I grabbed a denim button-down shirt for a cover-up. I removed my curlers and brushed out my hair. ‘Need more coffee,’ I said to myself. Mother startled me as I came out of my room.

“You know I’m taking this bed with me in my suitcase tomorrow morning? I love the dresses from Gwen’s dinner party and wedding. I don’t think they’ll fit in my suitcase.”

“Don’t worry about them. I’ll send them to you, dear.”

It was about 7:15, as we sat at the table. I poured myself a half cup and refilled Moms. I decided to unload the dishwasher I started last night after dinner while I drank my coffee.

“You don’t have to do that, dear. I’ll do it later.”

“It won’t take but just a minute, Mom.”

Everything was put away, and I put my coffee cup in the dishwasher. “Going up to brush my teeth and spritz on some perfume. I leaned over and gave Mom a long kiss on her right cheek.

“I’ll be right back.”

“Thank you, Savannah .”

“Ready to go? I think it may be prudent to leave a bit early. I’ll drive,” said Mom. Mom unlocked the car door, and I hopped in the passenger seat. On the way to the Doctor’s office, I kept looking at my breasts and wondered how breasts would look and feel.

It was about 7:40 when we arrived. Not as far or as much traffic as Mother said it might be. I went up to the receptionist.

“Please sign-in. May I have your I.D. and insurance card? Please have a seat, and I’ll call you soon.” She handed me a clipboard to fill out some forms.

I giggled, filling out the forms, and showed and asked Mom, “What should I put here?” I pointed to the sections on if I was pregnant and the last menstruation period. Mom simply playfully slapped my arm and shook her head.

I returned the clipboard to the nurse, and she handled me back my cards.

Just as I was about to sit down when I heard,

“Miss Thomas.” It was Dr. Paul. I grabbed my purse and sweater and Mother, and I strolled into her office.

“Good morning.” Mrs. Thomas, you have a beautiful daughter.”

Mom said with a big smile. “Thank you, Doctor. I’m so proud of both my beautiful daughters.”

“I see Dr. Knight referred you. She is a long-time good friend of mine. So, Miss Thomas I you are here for, let me see, a breast augmentation consultation.”

“Yes, Ma’am.”

“Thank you. I don’t hear Ma’am much anymore.”

I handed her my results from my physical. She looked over my paperwork from Dr. Knight. “Someone mistakenly marked male on here in Dr. Knight’s office. I’ll have my nurse correct it.”

“I am a transgender woman.” Dr. Paul looked up quickly to my eyes.

“You’re joking?” Then pausing and putting her hand to her heart. “I’m so sorry, please excuse me for being insensitive, Miss Thomas. Please accept my apology.” She looked over from head to toe, and then the note from Dr. Knight and my lab work. “Wow, I’d be more than pleased and happy with 20% body fat.”

In the examination room, doctor Paul had me take off my t-shirt and bra. I do not know the last time Mother saw me without a bra and bare-chested except in my nightie or as a male playing outside many years ago in Junior High School.

The doctor examined me and took a bunch of measurements.

“I see no problem for me to perform this procedure, Miss Thomas.” She asked me to put on my bra. I turned my back and put back on my bra and inserts. Next, she showed me several silicone breast implants. Most were smooth, and one was a little textured. She said the textured one is used more in Europe, but she has used the implants on occasion and at the client’s request.

“My professional recommendation for you, Miss Thomas, is this B cup implant here,” and she handed it to me. It had a completely different feel, weight, and touch, and movement than my breast forms. “I’ve had tremendous success with this manufacturer’s implants, and so have other doctors around the country. I will give you my website, and you can read client reviews, watch movies about the procedure and pre-and post-op procedure, and read the FAQs. I will also give you the manufacturers’ website, and you can read about it and their reviews.

Can you please place these in your bra? Doctor Paul took me to a mirror, and Mom followed behind. She pulled my t-shirt snugly from behind. “How does this look, Miss Thomas?”

“Wonderful!” It is all I said, “Mom, what do you think?” She tried several different ones and sizes. Both Mother and I agreed on the ones Dr. Paul recommended initially. Even though they were inserted in my bra, they felt completely different than what I was accustomed to. I was amazed at the completely different feel, bounce, and movement these implants felt compared to my breast forms. I turned my back and removed the silicone implants and sadly replaced my breast forms.

“What is the difference and advantage and disadvantage of silicone vs. saline?” doctor Paul explained.

“Over 99% of my patients select silicone. You can find all those answers on my website in the FAQ section. The procedure takes approximately two hours. May I ask where you got that amazing skin of yours? I’d love to be able to give it to all of my patients.”

I said with a smile, “From my Mother, of course.” As I smiled at Mom.

“Do either of you have any questions? If not, you may call anytime, and one of my nurses will gladly help you.”

“Thank you so much, Dr. Paul. You have answered my question for now. Mother, do you have any questions? Mother said,

“What is FAQ’s?” I told Mother what it meant.

“I look forward to helping you with your procedure, Miss Thomas. Nice meeting you too, Mrs. Thomas.”

I went to the receptionist’s desk and received pamphlets, the information the Doctor said she would give me, and other materials.

“Thank you for visiting us today, Miss Thomas.”

In the car, Mother said,

“Wasn’t doctor Paul nice? So what do you think, Savannah? You want to proceed with the procedure?”

I was so excited and overwhelmed. “I loved her. And she was so nice. Let us look over the materials and videos together when we get home. I must figure out the cost, time off, everything. This a big step for me. But the right step.” Mother looked happy too.

When we walked in at home, my phone dinged with a calendar reminder.

“Oh, remember Mom, we’re having dinner with the Franklin’s tonight. I will get my laptop. Care to look through this material and videos now.”

“Give me 10 minutes, sweetie. And I will be right back. I remembered about dinner.”

I put my laptop on the kitchen table, booted it up, and opened Dr. Paul’s website, the manufacturer’s site, in a different tab. Next, I pulled out all the pamphlets and brochures from the packet. I turned to call Mom when she touched my shoulder. I was glad to see Dr. Paul is board certified. She graduated from Baylor Medical School in Houston, Texas, and interned at Methodist Hospital, Houston, and at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. I see she did her specialty training at UCLA Berkeley.”

I said, “Four grand all-inclusive, and I may have to have it done every ten years.”

“Don’t worry about the cost, dear. It will be my gift to my daughter.” Maybe by then, you will develop your breasts with the hormones, and you can have the implants removed.”

We perused the materials, watched one video of the procedure, and read the FAQ.

“Seems pretty straightforward to me, Mother. I may ask Dr. Paul her recommendation on silicone or saline implants and where she prefers to do the incision.” Wow. I am talking like I am having the procedure tomorrow.

Mother and I looked through everything and shared exciting items in the material.

“Are you ready to do this, Savannah? Have breast implants?”

“I think I was ready in junior high. I want to get this done.”

“I’m sure you were ready back then, dear. But you were a tad bit too young then, sweetie.”

“Are you all finished with everything, for now, Mom? Do you have or wish to do anything the rest of the day?”

“Be with my loving daughter.” I kissed Mom’s hand. I closed my laptop and gathered up the materials, and put them back in the folder. After everything was put away, I went up to my room, changed clothes, and picked up a book to read. I went out on the front porch swing to read. It was about a quarter to ten or so. In about an hour, Mother came out. “How does a turkey sandwich sound for lunch, dear?

“Sounds fantastic. I am a bit hungry. We were up early. Need any help?”

“Sit there, sweetie, and I’ll bring it out with some tea.”

“Thanks, Mom. I’ll get some peppermint from the backyard.”

I heard Mom coming. I put down my book and opened the door for her. We sat and ate our sandwiches on the front porch. During lunch, my Mother asked when I thought I would like to begin my transition at work.

“I plan on talking to H.R. on Monday when I get back. I do not have any professional work clothes. All the ladies seem to wear preponderantly suits with a skirt and on occasion pants when it’s cold and rainy and 3-inch heels or higher.”

Dear, that is what we wore back when I was working. You only need maybe three wool suits at the most—a couple of jackets. In my day, we only wore button-up blouses – plain or ruffled. Today’s ladies seem to wear some type of cute looking low scoop neck shirt thing under their jackets. Or that is what I have noticed. I know you will look beautiful in all of them! I will help you shop. And maybe some jackets and a raincoat.

“Thanks, Mom.” I have two suits and a couple of jackets and several wool skirts. And I have a raincoat already because of Chicago’s unpredictable spring and winter weather. I hope they will work to start. I’ll send you pictures.”

“You are always beautiful.” I smiled. And for some stupid reason, I thought about the burlap sack dress Fred mentioned. Please don’t ask me why that popped into my brain.

“Savannah, I still remember to this day remember not recognizing you as Kenny when you came in with Gwen that first day when you were in junior high. Truthfully, I did not recognize you at first. If I would have never asked you when I did if you were Kenny and said no, I might have never known. I am so proud of you, your commitment to your transition.”

“I think you’re a bit biased, Mom, but thank you. I am sure you would have caught me soon enough. I’ve found it is hard to fool my Mom.” The sandwich hit the spot. I took the plates and glasses inside and came back up to get our teas to refill.

“I think I’ll finish this chapter, then start packing, and then take a nap. It was a kinda stressful morning, we were up early, and I am full. I will be back down in a couple of hours, Mom. “

I took off my jeans and t-shirt and put on my robe, and laid on my bed. I set my alarm for a couple of hours. I dozed off and was startled when I heard my alarm. I reached for my phone and decided to text Fred and tell him we were looking forward to seeing him tonight. I went downstairs to get a bottle of water. I could not find Mother. I peeked out on the porch since I was not presentable. Then I saw a note on the kitchen table next to the flowers. ‘Savannah, off to run a few quick errands, be home about 3:30 or 4.’ I sat on the sofa in my robe and looked through the materials again from Dr. Paul gave me.

I heard Mom’s car pull up. I really could not go outside and help her because I had on a robe. She came in with a few bags.

“I was going to get you a bikini swimsuit but decided to wait until after your surgery. I just picked up some stuff for the house. Have a nice nap?”

“I’ll get my suit, Mom. I passed out on the marvelous bed, and glad I set the alarm on my phone. Here I will help you put that stuff away. What are you wearing tonight, Mother? I will re-apply my makeup since I had it on all day and put a little more on for the night. I have that light purple sheath dress I’m thinking about wearing and heels.”

“Sounds lovely, Savannah. You will turn all the men’s heads, as usual. I have a black long sleeve dress. If I recall, the club is chilly.”

Mother was downstairs before me. “You look terrific, Mom. You will turn the most heads tonight. Love your cute shoes.”

“Thank you, Savannah. Ready? Can you drive?”

We got in the car and headed toward Franklin’s club. Richard, the same valet, got my door, and the other one assisted Mom.

“Thank you, Richard.” And I gave him a friendly smile, blinks of my eyelids, and nods. Mother wanted to stop by the ladies’ room first, so I joined her. She went to a stall, and I sat in the lounge area and waited for her.

At the maître d table, I said, “Miss Thomas, we are all happy to see you again, and you must be Mrs. Thomas? The Franklin’s are waiting for you in the bar. Let me please show you, ladies, the way.”

“Thank you.” In the bar, Mrs. Franklin saw us first, then told her husband and son.

Fred and his father stood up, and Fred came over and said,

“Both of you look stunning.” We both thanked him. I got up on my toes as usual and kissed him on his cheek.

“Sorry, you have lipstick on your cheek,” and Fred wiped it off with more of a grin than a smile. We gave Mrs. Franklin air kisses, and I kissed Mr. Franklin on his cheek, too, after he kissed my hand. I had to stand on my toes for him as well. Mother hugged him.

“Alfred, it is so good to see you again. It has been too long.” The gentlemen seated us. Mr. Franklin asked me if he could order a drink. Mother said, “Chardonnay,” and me,

“I think I’d like a Merlot. Thank you.” We chatted until about eight, and Mr. Franklin asked if we were ready to go to the dining room. Mr. Franklin got his wife’s chair. Since Mother was next to him, he also pulled her chair. In the main dining room, Fred got my chair and made sure he sat next to me. Mother was on the other side of the table next to Mrs. Franklin. Mr. Franklin was next to me. The drinks were refreshed.

My Mother spoke to Mrs. Franklin and Fred. I started talking with Mr. Franklin. The waiter came with our menus. No one got an appetizer. Mother ordered the pork loin, and I ordered an avocado and crab salad, then changed my mind to have the pork loin as well. Mrs. Franklin had trout, and Fred and his father ribeyes.

Mrs. Franklin asked me about my visit and Gwen’s wedding. Then Fred and I chatted. I spilled something on the skirt of my dress and had to excuse myself.

“Need help, Savannah ?”

“No, I’m good. Thank you, though. I will be right back. Please excuse me.” Again, the gentlemen stood up, and Mr. Franklin pulled my chair.

“Thank you.” I thought to myself, and I will miss this etiquette back in Chicago.

I was handed another napkin at the maître d table to take with me. The manager was walking in the direction of the ladies’ room.

“You know, Miss Thomas, there sure were a lot of young men asking who you were your last visit.

“Please thank them for me.”

“I’m sure they’d prefer you do to it.” I smiled toward him, batting my eyelids, then turned my head and disappeared into the ladies’ room. There must have been an event going on somewhere in the club. I have never seen these many ladies in here before. I went to the closest sink and hiked up my skirt to blot the spill on the countertop. One sweet lady to my left said,

“Oh, dear, I hope that comes out. That is a beautiful dress. It looks fantastic on you. Are you a member?”

While trying to blot the stain and smile, “Thank you, that is sweet of you. My Mother and I are having dinner with Dr. Franklin and his family. We are their guests this evening.” I did the best I could to remove the stain. ‘Darn, this may have to go to the dry cleaners,’ I said to myself. I pulled the skirt of my dress back down, straightened it, fluffed my hair, and went back to the table. I walked in and smiled at Fred. He stood to get my chair, and then his father rose.

“Did you get it out, Savannah ?” asked Mrs. Franklin.

“Pretty much. Thank you so much for asking.” The rest of the evening entailed about Mrs. Franklin’s volunteer work and things that were happening in the community. I almost spilled my wine when Fred reached under the table and put his hand on my crossed leg. His hand was half on my dress and a half on my nylons above my knee. Truthfully, I loved the feel of his hand.

“Fred asked, what time is your flight tomorrow?”

“6 a.m. very grudgingly!”

“Savannah, it’s 11 p.m., We should get you home to bed. You have such an early flight,” said Mrs. Franklin.

Fred turned to me and asked, “May I drive you to the airport?” I looked at Fred and smiled, and out of the corner of my eye, I saw Mom nod in approval.

“I would love that that very much, thank you. Are you sure it’s not too early for you, Fred?”

“I’m an early bird anyway. Is five a good time to pick you up?”

I made another graveling groan to myself about the thought of that hour of the day. “Sure.” And I smiled at him. I think a day should not officially begin until the sun has completely risen above the horizon.

“Dr. Franklin, Mrs. Franklin, Fred, thank you so much for this lovely invitation and dinner. Mother and I have had a beautiful evening with you.”

“Your welcome, dear. It was our pleasure to see you two again.”

As Fred pulled back his chair to stand up to get mine, his hand slid up my leg and pulled up the skirt of my dress at little more than halfway up my thigh. I smiled and gave him a naughty look, and I pulled it back down as I rose.

As usual, I was on my toes both times to kiss both Dr. Franklin and Fred on their cheeks and to Mrs. Franklin air kisses.

“Helen, (Mrs. Franklin) let go to lunch soon,” Mom mentioned.

“Let us do that. Sooner than later.”

Fred beat Richard to my car door, so he had to go over to Mom’s side for her door. I gave Fred another kiss on the cheek once more.

“See you in the morning. Good night.” On the way home, I told Mother I had to get up in about 3 hours. Then we talked about the evening as I drove us home.

“Those men sure like us kissing them.” I did not answer at first. But then replied, “They should. They better!”

We arrived home. I showed Mom the stain, and she said she would try to get it or take it to the dry cleaners for me.

“Are you getting up tomorrow morning, Mom?”

“Of course, I have to see my daughter off. I’ll make coffee for you two love birds.”

“Mom! Stop that! Turn around.” I unhooked her clasp up, pulled down her zipper for her. She reciprocated. I hugged her and kissed her on the lips.

“I love you, Mom. Sweet dreams.”

“Sweet dreams, Savannah .”

I put my phone on the charger, set the alarm, got undressed, and took off my makeup. How much sleep will I get? I wrote a thank you card to the Franklin’s for the lovely dinner. I ran back downstairs in my nightgown and left it on the kitchen table next to Fred’s flowers, so Mom could add a short note and sign I and mail it. I knew she would see it there.

My alarm was set for 3:30. I crawled under the covers and passed out cold before my head touched the pillow.

I woke just as before the alarm sounded, and I felt like I just laid down. I got out of bed slower than a sloth. I pulled out the loose button-down shirt I flew here wearing and the same jeans and sneakers. I washed my face and put on my makeup. Mother came in, and I was still in my nightie. “Here’s some coffee, sweetie.” I finished my ponytail.

“You’re up early? I am sure glad coffee is still a legal drug. Thanks, Mom. I need a gallon of this after that wine last night.” Then I took a couple of sips. “This coffee is a lifesaver.” I might give my liver a rest for a week from all the alcohol I’ve had since I’ve been home.

“May I sit with you while you get ready? Need any help? Oh, I saw that nice card, thank you. I will write it today and get it in the mail this morning.”

“Of course, Mom. Oh, I will be leaving some stuff here, and I never got around to washing all these dirty clothes in the hamper. And I pray that stain does not set. I will take what I need and wash the rest the next time I am home. Okay.”

“Don’t worry about that right now. Leave whatever you wish. It’s your room.”

I turned my back as I put on my panties and bra and breast forms. “Do I hear a car? Oh my gosh, is it 5 a.m. already?’

I will go down and give Fred some coffee. He can see the flowers he sent you too. And I will get him to carry down your suitcases. Men are good for stuff like that.”

I brushed my teeth, readjusted my breast forms (I will be glad when I have breasts!), put on lipstick and gloss, and finally spritzed on my perfume. I closed my suitcases. I turned around to look at this fantastic bedroom once more that Mother created for me.

“Good morning, Fred.” He was sitting at the kitchen table. I reached around from the back of him, slid my breasts lightly on his shoulder as I gave him another kiss on the cheek.

“You are so thoughtful to take me to the airport.”

“My pleasure, Savannah .” Mom led Fred up to my room and had him bring down my suitcase and carry-on and put them in his car. I am glad he saw this bedroom and not Kenny’s old room. I gave Mother huge hugs and kisses and told her how much I loved her. One more hug while Fred stood there holding the door for me.

“Bye, Mom. I love you.”

“Call me when you arrive safely?”

“I will.” I hopped in the car and waved and blew kisses to Mom as we drove off.

Small talk during our drive to the airport about my visit and last night’s dinner. Fred got out at the airport, opened my door, and then got my bags out of his trunk.

“When will you be back, Savannah ?”

“Soon, I hope. I’ll text you and let you know.” Fred pulled me toward him and kissed me on my cheek. So I raised on my toes as usual and gave him a peck on his lips.

“You’re so sweet and special to me. Thank you for everything, and especially the early ride this morning. Please give my warmest regards to your parents.” One more peck, this time on his cheek.

“Sorry, gotta run.”

“Have a safe flight, Savannah .”

I called Mom back from the boarding area.

“Hope I didn’t wake you, Mom. I completely forgot to put the canopy bed in my suitcase.” I continued to joke. “Just send it up with the two dresses, or I’ll get it next visit.” Mom laughed and told me she loved me and to call often.

As I sat and waited for my flight to be called and boarded, I reminisced about this fantastic trip home — Maid of Honor, Gwen’s wedding, being with and helping Mom, and the doctors. I had no idea what would happen at work Monday in Chicago.

Next: Transition at work.

Category: Fiction