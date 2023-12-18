Discover: I Support The Girls

Spread the love

Our friends at The Breast Form Store are often contacted by transgender support group seeking donation of gender-affirming products. The Store asks these organizations to fill out a questionnaire about their mission. The Breast Form Store shares that information with TGForum so transgender people needing support can find these groups. Today we feature I Support The Girls.

What is the name of your organization? Where are you based?

The organization I represent is called I Support The Girls (ISTG). We are based in the United States, with headquarters in Rockville, Maryland (just outside of Washington DC!).

What is your mission?

Through an international network of Affiliates, I Support the Girls (ISTG) collects and distributes essential items, including bras, underwear, and menstrual hygiene products, allowing women and folx experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress to stand tall with dignity.

How long have you personally been involved with your organization?

I have been personally involved with ISTG since May 2022! I started on with the organization initially as an intern and then transitioned to being Programs and Corporate Partnerships Coordinator upon completing my Master of Public Affairs concentrating in Nonprofit Management at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University.

What’s the most satisfying part of your involvement?

The most satisfying part of my involvement with ISTG is knowing that we are making a tangible and immediate difference in the lives of individuals in need. Providing essential items can help restore a sense of dignity and comfort to those experiencing difficult circumstances.

What Is your favorite part of what you do?

My favorite part of what I do is witnessing the power of collective action and compassion. ISTG relies on a network of dedicated volunteers and affiliates who share our mission and work tirelessly to serve their communities.

How do you specifically help the crossdressing and/or trans communities?

Specifically, ISTG helps trans and gender-nonconforming folks in need by ensuring that they have access to gender-affirming items, including breast forms, chest binders, stand-to-urinate devices, packers, makeup, shapewear, and so much more through our programs like the SLASH Kits. Our SLASH Kits are personalized care packages containing gender-affirming items for those without safe and consistent access to such life-saving items. Folks can apply online to receive these kits at: https://isupportthegirls.org/programs/ash-kits/slash/. We also raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by these communities and advocate for their needs.

How long have you been involved with these communities?

Personally, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, I have been involved with these communities since I was a young teenager. As an organization, ISTG has prided itself in inclusivity and giving to LGBTQ+ organization since our inception in 2015.

How does someone find your organization?

To find our organization, individuals can visit our website at https://isupportthegirls.org/. We are also active on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, where we share updates, stories, and opportunities for involvement.

How could someone reach out to help support your organization?

Anyone interested in supporting our organization can reach out through our website or social media channels, where they will find information on how to donate, volunteer, or get involved in our programs and campaigns. You can email info@isupportthegirls.org to learn more about getting involved!

What is your website? Are you on social media? (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube…)

Our website is https://isupportthegirls.org/ and you can find us on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube by searching for “I Support The Girls”!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: FYI