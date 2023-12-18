Spread the love

The Southern Poverty Law Center has published a report of 60 groups which use pseudoscience to spread anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation. A report in Them notes that many of the groups are specifically anti-transgender. For using bad science to deny other their rights, these organizations get a Twit Award.

The Wall Street Journal has an article behind a paywall in which a gay doctor tells us that “most ‘transgender’ kids turn out to be gay.” Gender identity and sexual orientation are entirely different, so much so that a large number of trans women are still attracted to women. For not learning the lesson of Dr. John Money, the Wall Street Journal gets a Twit Award.

The current Congress has passed less legislation than almost any previous Congress. The House of Representatives did pass a bill to prevent transgender athletes from competing in school sports, but the Senate wants nothing to do with the measure so far. The House has now introduced a second version of a bill to prevent trans athletes competing in school sports. For wasting time repeating themselves, the Republican majority of the House of Representatives gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Elon Musk’s X Corp released its own AI chatbot, Grok, this week. Several conservative groups are labelling the software as “woke,” because it disagrees with many of his political positions. It seems to especially disagree with Mr. Musk on transgender issues. When asked if transgender women are women, Grok answered “yes,” indicating that they are. When told that the answer was “incorrect,” Grok replied that gender is a “social construct,” and elaborated on that idea. Obviously, this is not the answer that transphobes wanted from Elon Musk’s software, so they complained mightily. For arguing with the results of an AI chat-box on the basis of its results, Libs of TikTok and other far-right groups get a Twit Award. This story comes from PinkNews.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion