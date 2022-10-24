Chapter 29 – Vacation

Spread the love

I called Mom and told her I’d finally be coming home for about two weeks. She suggested maybe we could take a couple of day trips somewhere. I made an appointment to see Dr. Knight, as well.

Finally, I was on a plane home. Mom greeted me at the airport late afternoon. “You’ve grown all up into such a beautiful woman, Savannah !” I gave her hugs and kisses.

“Hungry?”

“Well, the one bag of peanuts and a bag of pretzels with a diet coke on the plane certainly didn’t fill me up.” I was tired of traveling (and traveling for work, too) and wanted to stay home. Mom said she’d cook some salmon and that Gwen would be over the following day. There is never anything better than Mothers cooking, even if it is a peanut butter sandwich, salad, bowl of soup, or full meal.

“I sure miss your cooking, Mom. Care for a glass of wine?” I wore a tank top under my jacket on the plane. Mother looked at me. I think she noticed I finally had cleavage.

“What is it, Mom?”

“I haven’t seen you are all since your procedure. I bet you turn a lot of men’s heads?” I blushed.

“Only the ones I hope to turn, Mom.” I smiled with a grin. After dinner, we sat on the couch. I’ve always loved how the leather couch ‘squished’ as I sat down on it. Mom asked,

“I never hear much about your work, Savannah. How is it?”

I think I talked for the next hour about Diane, Sara, and Donna. And new ideas and implementations I created, and about the economic downturn.

“I am almost 23, and I think my future looks good, except in the men’s department of my life.” Mother had no idea what to say about the last part. Mom said she had made some improvements to the house, including Gwen’s bedroom, and I asked her to show them and tell me about them. We talked and talked, and the next thing I knew, it was almost midnight. Mom saw me yawning.

“Savannah, I know traveling can be exhausting. Ready for bed?” I remembered the canopy bed.

“I think so, Mom. It is so good to be home. Home, there is no better place in the world.” I grabbed half a glass of wine and headed upstairs to take off my makeup. I don’t recall my head touching the pillow. It was 10 AM when Mom came in with a cup of coffee.

“Going to sleep through your vacation, sweetie?” She left a cup of coffee on my dresser.

I rolled over, move my hair out of my eyes, and looked at Mom with a smile, “I could in this bed.” I grabbed a robe and when downstairs with my coffee in hand. Mom was making her famous waffles. My mouth was already watering when I smelled them as I descended the stairwell.

“Oh, boy, waffles! I haven’t had these in ages. What a great breakfast treat. Thanks, Mom.”

“Any plans for today, sweetie?”

“None. Simply be with you, Mom. I do need to see Dr. Knight, and I made an appointment for tomorrow.” That made Mom happy.

“Is that restaurant we went to still in town?” What was it called?”

“Aviary, I think. There are two of them now, or so I’ve been told. I was thinking you, Gwen, and I would like to go tonight for dinner.”

“Whatever you two decide. I seem to make decisions all day. It kinda feels good not to have to do that.”

“As long as I spend time with you and Sis, this will be an amazing vacation.” The day was spent by me on the porch swing, walking around the neighborhood (without heels), and generally goofing off.

“Any work you have to do, Savannah ?”

“None, zero, nada. Sara, my assistant, is second to you and Sis and is the cutest, smartest and amazing sweetheart I know. I’ve given her total authority to make any decision, and I’d back any decision she makes. I told her I trust her. But she and Ms. Harris can call or email if need be. I don’t expect to hear anything from work.”

“Did I meet her when I was there? You must have generated and fostered incredible trust with her and everyone.”

“I think she arrived the day or a day or so after you came home. I’ve done my best to foster trust in the company. People and businesses can only grow if everyone trusts one another, and they know each one has each other’s back. I even have the hourly people not have to punch a clock to arrive or leave. Complete honor systems. It seems to be working well, even though payroll doesn’t seem particularly keen on it.”

“My daughter has grown up to be a businesswoman. I am so proud of you, Savannah.”

I took a nap in the afternoon. Naps usually only happen on weekends. We learned them as kids but somehow lose touch with them as we grow up. I consider naps my comforting friend. Mother had to re teach me how to play the card game Canasta. I remembered playing it with her and Gwen when we were youngsters. We played until Gwen showed up. I jumped up with excitement and almost knocked her over with my enthusiasm. She nearly dropped the bottle of wine she was carrying.

“Sis!” Huge hugs and kisses. “Look at you. You’re still so beautiful. You’ve changed your hair and colored it. It looks fantastic.” More hugs.

Mother said, “If you two keep that up, I’m going to have to shut the door to keep the neighbors from talking.”

“I don’t care. Missed you, Gwen.” More hugs.

Mom told Gwen we were thinking of going back to the Aviary restaurant.

“Isn’t that where we had the scrumptious salad before my wedding?” We nodded, yes. “Sounds great to me. I can’t believe I’ve forgotten all about that place.”

I haven’t had makeup on all day. “I have to go put on some makeup.”

“Savannah, you still have the skin of a twelve-year-old. I’m envious. You look incredible.”

“Thanks, Sis.” I went upstairs to put on some makeup. “I don’t want to scare anyone.” Mom just shook her head in disbelief at me. I was gone for about 20 minutes.

“It takes Savannah thirty-minutes to look natural.” Said Gwen jokingly.

Then Mom said, “I see you’re still kidding your little sister.”

It was 6 PM when we all left in Sis’s car. I was amazed at all the changes in my hometown. Wow, there were a lot of changes.

“Have you two been back here?” The parking lot was full, so we parked on the street. “What? Parking meters?” I said. “This isn’t a sleepy little town anymore.” But since it was after six, we didn’t need to feed them. The restaurant was packed, and there was a 20-30-minute wait. We headed to the bar. Three men offered us their table. I knew then I was rooted back in the South.

We ordered wine and chatted. Then we heard, “Thomas, your table is ready.” We got up, thanked the gentlemen again, and the waiter carried our drinks to the table. I felt like we had the same table the last time we were here. It was hard to hear because of the crowd.

“I see a lot of interesting new items on the menu.” We ended up getting the Aviary salad, but now they had a dinner size.

“Sis, how is Steve?” She told me about his work and that he stays busy a lot in the law firm; and that he makes her happy.

“Long days sometimes, but he enjoys his work and likes everyone. I’m still with Baskin’s and in charge of marketing.”

“Want a marketing job in Chicago? We always need someone who markets.”

“No, thank you. I like it here where the winters aren’t so darn miserable.” The waiter brought us some bread with our sweet teas.

Mom said, “I don’t care where you two girls are as long as I can talk and see you two.” And she kissed both of our hands.

“How did you fare out during the last economic downturn?” Sis asked me.

“Amazing, well.”

“How about Baskin?”

“I don’t think we’ve fully recovered. Many were laid off, and I’m glad I wasn’t one.”

“Me too,” as I grabbed Gwen’s hand.

“Savannah, tell Gwen how you saved your company.”

“I only came up with the idea. Our corporate values saved us, Mom.”

Mother explained all I had done for DJ Harris. About trust and not using people to balance the books. I was becoming embarrassed because Mom made me feel more important than Gwen, so I interrupted her.

“We survived, and that’s all that matters.”

Our salads arrived.

“These are huge. But still, delicious as ever.” We all started in on them. “Remind me not to leave without the recipe and dressing.” But I raised my hand to flag down the waiter.

“I am visiting from out of town. This salad is simply scrumptious. Is it possible to please get the recipe and how to make the dressing from the chef?” With and charming smile added.

“Everyone asks for it. I’ll gladly get it for you, Ma’am.”

“That was easy,” I said. “Simply ask, and you shall receive.”

At home, Sis only could stay until about 9PM since she had to go to work, but she could come and spend the night on Friday and Saturday since Steve would be traveling for work.

“Let’s all make a day trip to Atlanta for a day or two?” Sis recommended. “What do you think? We could get a suite with two beds and a sleeper couch.”

Of course, Mom said, “I’ll do anything as long as I with my daughters.”

“I’m in. Maybe see a stage show. Or I’ve always loved the historic mansions, or maybe visit the Atlanta Underground.”

Sis joked, “You can be our tour guide. You’re from Atlanta, aren’t you?”

My brows lowered as I thought for a second, then put my fork down as I turned my head toward her. “What?” Looking at her, confused.

“Remember when I first started dressing you? I told everyone you were my cousin from Atlanta.”

“Okay, I do my best to recall something I know nothing about.”

The next morning during breakfast, I asked Mom if she has seen any of my girlfriends.”

“I saw Donna and Heather at church, but I don’t recall seeing anyone else. Oh, Fred finished medical school and got married to a sweet girl named Betty Jo. I think her last name was Swanson, and they moved to Chapel Hill.”

I should stop by and see Mrs. Franklin one day and have dinner with Donna and Heather. Do you mind?”

“Savannah, of course not. Old friends are important to you. They all accepted and treated you like gold. Church is tomorrow. Want to go? You may see them there.”

‘Yes! I loved to go. Is Reverend Jacobs this there?”

“He is. But remember, he baptized you. But under a different name.” I smiled, and I thought to myself, wow, he must be older than dirt now.

After church, I heard, “Savannah, Savannah Thomas.” I looked around, and it was Heather.

“Look at you, Savannah. You’re beautiful. Wow, look at you.”

“Heather! ‘You are so sweet. You look amazing too. How are you? How’s your mom and dad?”

We hugged and chatted for about a half-hour. Donna was in Florida on vacation, and everyone else has moved away from our little town for better job opportunities. I waved down, Mom.

“Heather, remember my Mom?” Then I thought to myself. Did she remember I was from Atlanta?

“Hi, Mrs. Thomas. How are you?” I was glad she didn’t remember. Whew!

“Savannah, let us get together for lunch or dinner. I’ll call you?”

Heather and I couldn’t coordinate our meeting, and we canceled the trip to Atlanta because Sis got sick with some nasty bug or something. She blamed me for infecting her with a darn Yankee bug. But she didn’t use the word ‘darn’ preceding the Yankee.

I stopped by Mrs. Franklin’s to chat, and we when out for lunch. She talked about Fred and his wife and all about the wedding. I asked for his new address so that I could send him a card.

Monday, I went to visit Dr. Knight by myself. Dr. Knight seemed so enthralled with me. I told her about my seamless transition and promotion. She said she didn’t have to see me again, but I was welcome anytime. She asked me if I could send a synopsis of my life as Savannah for her. She still wished to follow me and publish about me in a journal.

I visited Gwen each day. I hoped I wasn’t a carrier of an infectious Yankee Bug.

It was a whole week, and Diane or Sara hasn’t contacted me. If I felt pleased with the suggestions I made and that things were going well at work. I was glad to be home to recharge. I had a list of partial ideas that I haven’t developed. Maybe this time off will help. I told Mom I’d like to have my second cup of coffee on the front porch. I thought to myself that I might work on a suntan this week. I need to add some color to my ghostly marble-white Chicago skin. The rest of the week, I spent working on my tan and hanging out with Mom. We did some shopping and had a couple of lunches out. For the remainder of my vacation, I mainly relaxed at home and checking up on Gwen. Mom had a key to her and Steve’s house, so I’d bring her soup or pick anything she needed from the store or pharmacy. I felt terrific not to be responsible for anything, at least on a corporate level.

On Saturday, I spent packing to return home. I called Sis and wished her a speedy recovery, and I made my halibut that Mother loved the night I made it in Chicago.

I thought someday I’d love to take Mother somewhere for vacation. Maybe Hawaii, San Diego, or Florida.

