Bullies Lose

I had an idea for a column that I’d been writing in my head for a few days now. It was based on an online conversation with an anti-abortion, transphobic trumpanzee who stated that since I do not have the capability or parts to fulfill a woman’s “biological mandate” of giving birth. I have reconsidered for now.

In any case, I’d like to again discuss the election. THANK GOD FOR BIDEN! Was he the best candidate among Dems? Nope. But he won. But the long national nightmare isn’t over yet. Why? Because Cheeto Mussolini can’t comprehend that he lost, and is trying to overturn the election by any means necessary, which includes replacing high ranking people in the military with loyalists to support his coup.

That’s not I wanted to focus on, though. No, I want to mention the “f*ck your feelings’ trumpanzees who are crying in their beer and asking liberals to be nice to them. I have one answer:

NO.

You voted for a man who wants me and mine dead. When Agent Orange won the election last time, his cultists were all about “yeah! Suck it, liberals!” “Make liberals cry again!” and so on. Now I suppose that I should be the better person and ignore all that. Nope. Why? Because they counted on us to do just that — to be gracious and ignore the last four years of taunts and abuse.

That’s not how you treat bullies. When I grew up, you beat bullies by beating the living sh*t out of them by any means necessary. Yes, I was socialized male, which meant fighting. And, I was also picked on until I was able to fight back. Thrash bullies bad enough and people stop picking on you. Funny that.

I’m too old to do that now. The Proud Boys and other fascist groups are already taking to the streets to hurt as many people as they can. Militia groups are getting ready to attack as well. It will get bloodier than it has been.

When Biden is inaugurated, I’ll breathe easier — but I won’t relax. Too many people want me and mine dead.

This is no way to live.

