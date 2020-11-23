Chapter 4 — Sunday

Spread the love















Summer vacation was to begin in just over one week when Mother came in and said, “Savannah, it’s time to get up. Breakfast will be ready soon. Go see your Sister, and she will help you get dressed before you come down for breakfast.”

It seemed like a regular day to me. I forgot it was Sunday. I guess we aren’t going to church this week, I thought to myself — but Mother and Gwen had conspired (again). I knocked on Gwen’s door, and she said, “Come on in, Savannah .” I walked in and saw an outfit that I assumed Mother or Sis had placed out for me on the bed. Sis found an old button-down blouse and was ironing it. On her bed was another skirt, bra, and this time lace panties! “Get dressed, Savannah. Next, she handed me some clip-on earrings and a simple chain necklace and bracelet. Finally, she gave me a small handbag. I noticed Mother and Gwen were wearing dresses too.

“Sit down here, Savannah .” Mother came in, and she and Sis put on a few more finishing touches to my makeup and hair. Sis said, “You sure are flat-chested for your age, young lady.” Mom departed and returned in a couple of minutes with some silicon things she called chicken cutlets and them in my training bra. I was young and skinny, so I didn’t require much enhancing. I wanted to feel and squeeze them but refrained. Sis dug around in her chest-of-drawers and found me an old petticoat to wear under my skirt while Mother touched up my hair. I guess I buttoned my blouse too high.

Gwen walked over and unbuttoned some of the top buttons. “You should always show your pretty neckline with these blouses, Savannah. And never unbutton more than two buttons from the top.”

The mother made her signature breakfast of waffles and eggs. After breakfast, Mother asked me to help clean up while Sis finished getting ready. I was wondering how come Mom looked so nice.

‘You two girls ready?”

“Ready? Ready for what?” I asked.

“Ready to go to church?” she said. “It’s Sunday.” She saw my eyes get big as the blood drained from my face and turn ghostly pale, then white. My mouth was open, but nothing came out. Then, “Everyone I know will be there.”

“You’ll l be just fine.”

I sure felt prettier every time I dressed. Maybe it was because I kind of now had breasts and lace panties. At the First Baptist Church, Mother introduced me as a cousin, Savannah, from Atlanta. Some girls I knew from school and church (who never paid any attention to me before) came right up to me and started talking to me. They asked where I was from, how old I am, where I lived. All the usual twenty-questions as I walked with them. I guess I passed as Savannah since no one seemed to suspect otherwise. After a while, I could no longer see my life support – Mother and Gwen. Heather said she loved my skirt and blouse combination. I smiled and said, “Thank you. You look terrific too.”

Heather smiled and grabbed my hand, and off we went into the chapel. We sat together during the church service. I scanned the pews for Mother and Sis but never found them. Heather, Amy, Donna and Tina, and I hit it off. I was a girl! After the service, we headed for the ladies’ room, and I remembered what Sis taught me when in there. After washing my hands, I fixed my hair and touched up my lipstick. It seemed we stayed in there for an hour. I listened to them chat about boys I knew. I smiled and giggled with them.

“There you are, Savannah,” Mother said. “I see you made some new friends.”

Amy asked, “How long are you in town for, Savannah ?” My Mother said I’d be visiting off and on all summer.

Donna said she was having a slumber party a week from Saturday.

“Savannah, would you like to come if you are in town?” I glanced at Mom, and she nodded yes.

“Sounds fun. I’d be delighted.” Why did I say that?

Mother said we must go, and Amy kissed me on the cheek.

Amy said, “Nice meeting you, Savannah. See you soon.”

In the car, I was still a little stunned by Amy’s kiss on the cheek. I didn’t hear Mother say, “Savannah, we have a lot to do this week.”

Still dazed from the peck on my cheek. “I’m sorry, Mom, what did you say?”

Upon arriving home, I think Mother and Gwen were more excited than I was until it dawned on me what I had agreed to. The final week of school always seemed to drag on forever and ever. And Father would be home soon.

At home, Mother and Sis sat me down for a chat. I had one week to get ready for this party.

“I’m scared.”

“Parties are fun. You’ll be fine. You were a hit today with the other girls. Didn’t you enjoy being accepted as a girl today?”

“It was more fun and a bit easier than I expected, is all I replied.” If this party didn’t work out or my identity was revealed, I’d run away from home.

“What about Dad?” I said worriedly. Mother said she would handle Dad and not for me to worry about anything. Sis said she’d always support me. I felt relieved but still very nervous and scared about how Dad would react to his son being a girl.

At school I saw Heather, Amy, Tina, and Donna in the hallway, but they paid no attention to me. Tina came up to me as I was leaving school.

“Kenny, we saw your cousin last Sunday at church. She is so sweet. Where were you?”

“I was home ill. Bad tummy. Cousin Savannah said she loved meeting everyone.”

It felt like the final several days of school progressed in slow motion. Finally, all the exams were complete, so we were all home free for the summer. Leaving school, everyone began singing, ‘Schools out, schools out, teachers let their monkeys out.’ But the first thing I wanted to do when I got home was to take off these male clothes.

Father surprised everyone and came home for one-day to pick up some more items he needed and saw me as Savannah. Sis introduced me, and Dad didn’t seem to recognize me as his son. “Hello, Mr. Thomas,” I said.

“Hello, Savannah. Nice to meet you.” And he headed upstairs and would be leaving in less than four hours.

Mother saw I was trembling from seeing Father and reassured me. He asked Mom where Kenny was, and she said we were out playing softball at the park. Father nodded.

Father said he be away at work for at least another couple of weeks because the project had some significant problems due to supply chain issues and was behind schedule. Mother said we have more time to get ready for following the weekend. I think Sis was more excited than I was about this party, “I” was going to.

Mother and Dad walked out to his car, talked for quite a while before he departed. I didn’t know if she told him about me, his new daughter. “Was it about me, I wondered? Finally, Mother kissed Father goodbye, and he drove away.

Mother dressed me and took me out shopping for some more bras, panties, skirts, tops, jeans, shorts, and a powder blue sundress, plus shoes and a purse. I had to try all of them on. Back home, Mom and Sis made me practice even more with makeup, hair, and all kinds of girly things and mannerisms. I was thoroughly enjoying this new side of me immensely. I thought I was getting proficient at makeup and hairstyling, but Mom and Gwen always seemed to have a new trick or technique to show me. I thought I was back in school, taking classes and these classes were titled “How to Be a Girl.” My homeschooling exams were daily, sometimes hourly.

My ragged pageboy style hair was almost one-third of the way down my shoulder blades. Mom took me to a hair salon. I wore sandals, jeans, and a green T-shirt. I came out with my hair about the same length but with unsex looking haircut.

Wednesday night, the phone rang, and Mother said it was Heather, and she wanted to speak to me. I sat down on the floor like a little girl with my legs crossed, and we chatted almost an hour while twirling my hair with my right index finger! Sis grinned, and Mother smiled. “What were you two discussing? Mom asked.

“Girl stuff, clothes, and boys!” Mom shook her head and walked back into the kitchen. I kept up my obligatory night face and skin regimen and now had my products. That night at bedtime, I looked in my dresser for my pajamas. I yelled downstairs,

“Mom, have you seen my pajamas?”

“Look on your bed, sweetie.” I turned, and there was a pink satin feeling nightgown. Mom came up and adjusted the shoulder straps to the correct length for me. That night I had my best sleep ever. The satin nightgown feeling kept rubbing against my penis, causing lots of erections off and on throughout the night.

It was Thursday, but somehow not as nervous as I thought about tomorrow night at Donna’s house. I asked Mom and Sis what they do at these “girl” parties. Sis said,

“It sounds like a fun slumber party to me. You’ll wear shorts or jeans, eat pizza, talk, play music, take pictures and giggle, probably talk about boys a lot, do each other’s nails and hair, and stay up all night. You’ll be fine. Savannah, you are so great with your makeup and hair. The chatting is up to you. You’ll have so much fun, Savannah .”

I couldn’t believe Mother and Sis were going to let me go through with this. But they seemed comfortable, and that put me somewhat at ease about all of it. Somewhat being the operative word since I wouldn’t have my support group or exit strategy.

Next: Saturday and Donna’s party.

