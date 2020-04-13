Another Batch of Isolated Beauties

If you’re all alone at home, and are all dressed up wishing you could go out and share your look with the world be aware that we are still posting Isolated Beauties photos. Since the large number of submissions has fallen off we are posting new photos in new posts. If more ladies send us their photos we’ll create another gallery. Till then here are three new ladies. Two of them are TGForum Contributors. Can you guess who?
Guess who the Contributors are? Login here and use the comment area below.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Tags: crossdressing, featured, quarantine, Transgender
Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment
Angela Gardner is a founding member of The Renaissance Transgender Association, Inc., the former editor of that organization's newsletter and magazine, Transgender Community News. She wrote the Diva of Dish column for TGF in the late 1990s and was the Editor of LadyLike magazine until its untimely demise. She is currently the Editor of TGF. She has appeared in film and television shows portraying TG characters, as well as representing Renaissance on numerous talk shows. In her idle hours she keeps busy producing her monthly TG parties, Angela's Laptop Lounge
.