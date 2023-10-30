Angela Gardner, 2023 Pioneer Award Winner

Spread the love

Angela Gardner posts new content to TGForum with the most amazing consistency. Every week, it seems to pop up like clockwork at exactly midnight, Eastern time. Having edited two magazines and a number of newsletters, that impresses me!

TGForum readers might have noted last week’s addition appeared a little later than usual. That’s because Angela and her friend spent Sunday driving from Provincetown, on the tip of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, to Pennsylvania. Even editors with clocklike skills must rest!

The honor presented to Angela was the Transgender Pioneer Award. Conceived in 2001 and first given in 2002, the Pioneer Award is given annually during Transgender Week by the nonprofit International Transgender Education Organization for lifelong achievement by leaders and activists who have given and given of themselves, sometimes to the detriment of their careers, fortunes, and relationships. Angela certainly met our criteria—she has been working selflessly on behalf of the transgender community since the late 1980s. She is a heroine to many, including me; the award was hard-earned and richly deserved.

Angela joins a growing list of transgender legends. Here are the previous years’ awardees:

Jude Patton (2022)

Rupert Raj (2022)

Reverend Moonhawk River Stone (2021)

Marisa Richmond, Ph.D. (2019)

Aaron H. Devor, Ph.D. (2018)

Gwendolyn Ann Smith (2017)

Martine Rothblatt (2017)

Jennifer Finney Boylan (2016)

Monica Roberts (2015)

Jamison Green (2014)

Mariette Pathy Allen (2013)

JoAnn Roberts (2013)

Yvonne Cook-Riley (2013)

Mara Keisling (2012)

Monica Helms (2011)

Sandra Cole (2011)

Ethan St. Pierre (2010)

Dallas Denny (2009)

Alison and Dottie Laing (2008)

Stephen Whittle (2007)

Holly Boswell (2006)

Joanne Law (2005)

Nancy Nangeroni (2005)

Sister Mary Elizabeth / Joanna Clark (2004)

Judy Osborne (2004)

Phyllis Randolph Frye (2003)

Ariadne Kane (2003)

Merissa Sherrill Lynn (2002)

Virginia Prince, Ph.D. (2002)

