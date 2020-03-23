A Week in What is Supposed to be Heaven

Spread the love















My wife Gail and I traveled to Cancun in Mexico at the beginning of March for a week at the Palladium Coral resort. The resort is 2 years old; as members of the Palladium Travel Club we were there in 2018 for the opening.

We flew Swoop, a subsidiary of Westjet, from Hamilton Ontario. The airport is close to our home and as it’s local it’s easy to get through security and immigration. Most of the flights are charters and carry predominately local people. When we land here we can be through the airport process, and home within an hour.

This trip we were fogged in. The plane we were due to board flew in from Las Vegas, but was unable to land so diverted to Toronto. We had to wait for the fog to lift before it could land. As a result, we were 4.5 hours late leaving. Arriving late at the resort was not a problem, the prearranged pickup had been monitoring the flight on the internet.

The accommodation we had booked was not available when we arrived. The rooms vary in luxury and style to accommodate the varying membership levels. We have a substantial membership level but when we arrived the room style we had booked wasn’t available. This wasn’t the first time this happened. We complained of course, but we could not get the rooms we had booked. We met the management and wrote them letter, but so far have not received a reply. As far as I am concerned, this item is not dead.

For the first couple of days the weather was wonderful. Lots of sun, 80 plus degrees F, and the swimming pools were warm with lots of customers at the swim-up bar at the adult pool. No clouds plenty of sunshine A large temperature drop overnight, I am talking about 84 degrees F down to the low 70s. I admit it’s still a lot better than the minus temperatures we would have got at home. We certainly didn’t have to wear a heavy coat, scarf, or gloves. The wind picked up to almost gale force and stayed like that for three days. With the temperature drop and the wind, the temperature in the pools plummeted. I was teasing my wife that ice was forming.

As members we get a thing known as Palladium dollars. This is $100.00 per room, and they can be used in the stores and else where on designated products. We also got a free 50 minute massage There was some shopping to do, we went to the Spa for massages twice, one of which we paid for. The other main item is the a-la-cart restaurants. They range in style from a Gaucho to Japanese, with several other flavors in between. These restaurants have to be pre-booked, so as an alternative there are buffets and general purpose restaurants which don’t need reservations. The restaurant we enjoyed the most was called La Boheme. It had a French theme and the service and food were excellent. Gail had surf and turf and I had Chateaubriand. Generally except for this restaurant we were disappointed with the food. As a general rule, don’t buy steak in Mexico. I think the cow in the Gaucho, had walked in and given itself up. I must add that in other Palladium resorts the food is generally much better.

Getting around these resorts is easy. They have these golf-cart like buggies that, as a rule seat 8 people. They are electrically powered and comfortable to ride in. The drivers are usually friendly. They can be called from any building. You can go to usual drop-off spots or flag one down. There’s an artificial lake which has boats and six or seven convenient stopping spots. I don’t think the call system has been fully developed and this means of getting around is a little erratic.

While we were traveling around, or lying by the pool, I can’t remember which, we talked to an English couple. Just a “how do you do, how are things across the pond” kind of thing. To me this meeting was significant as I hope you the reader will see.

Now I am going to talk about crossdressing. I had planned to dress on two evenings. The reason for this was that, although it’s a resort chain we are familiar with, we had not developed a comfort level yet. At all these resorts dressing during the day is difficult because swimming is involved and this causes me some problems. It’s not that I don’t want to swim en-femme but I have some problems with it. so I dressed for the two evenings as planned. One dresses formally to go to the chosen restaurants. The first dressed night was for the restaurant called La-Boheme and there were no problems with this evening. The next time I dressed was to go to the Chick Cabaret. I was dressed in a black jumpsuit which was sheer from above the knees to the ground. This is a two hour variety show with a five course dinner. There’s a lot of singing (mostly lip-syncing) and dancing. The dancing is performed by a large number of young scantily clad girls and the young men of the chorus. There were some more mature performers and some of the music was, shall we say, more to my taste. Gail and I left the show before it finished.

To ride to the show we got a buggy in the covered area between the two buildings The English couple came out of the other building and the woman got in the buggy and sat opposite me. She then recognized me and was surprised, to say the least. She was obviously most uncomfortable. The woman’s husband had to go back to his room as his sandals did not meet the Chick Cabaret dress code. The woman then got out of the buggy to wait for her husband. We went to the show without them. There was a pre-show warm up with a few performers giving us a taste of what was to come, we then went inside and were ushered to a table. Guess what? The English couple were seated at a table next to us. The woman looked uncomfortable throughout the whole show. We weren’t sure if she didn’t like the show, or she was unhappy sitting next to me.

This wasn’t one of our best weeks, and it is unlikely that we will go back to this particular resort in a hurry. Our next trip will be to our favorite in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Any way, stay safe everyone. Please keep you 2 meter distance from others. It’s no joke.

