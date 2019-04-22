A Week in Paradise

Spread the love



















My wife and I, along with two friends, spent a week in Mexico at the Mayan Riviera. The resort is known as The Royal Suites: it is part of the Palladium Group. We left Toronto on Tuesday, April 5, and returned on Tuesday, April 9.

Passing through Pearson Airport in Toronto is a lousy ordeal. Apparently the people management system is set up by the Federal Government (the owners, can you believe), when busy, like it was on this morning, moving from one check-in function to another is very difficult therefor very frustrating.

We eventually made it alive onto the aircraft and it left the ground on time. The plane was a Boing 737-8 (not a max 8) and it was full. The pilot had to use every inch of the runway to get the plane in the air. One saving grace with this trip is that the West Jet air crew were, as usual, very friendly and helpful. Upon arrival in Cancun, we were picked up by a van provided by the resort and driven to the facility approximately one hour from the airport.

Our room, if you can call it that, was huge, with every comfort one could possibly need. Two toilets, a walk in shower and a large very modern style sink in the main bathroom. In the living room there was a fridge, TV, two coffee makers and a safe.As you can imagine the bedroom was pretty comfortable also. The room also boasts a mostly open air third floor, accessed by a spiral stair case. The upper floor contains a table, chairs, a round bed-like lounger, a stocked fridge, and, a shallow plunge pool. The best part is the view. One can see a large Infinity pool and the beach. Which means one can also see the waves breaking on the reef and hear the surf all the time and of course see the palm trees.

We have been to other resorts which we know have no problem with any one from the LGBTQ community. However, in the case of this chain we had only one experience which, while not bad, did not fill us with a great deal of confidence, even though the part of the resort we were in was for adults only.

We chose caution over boldness, so I decided to dress for two days only. I know, I am a coward at heart.

Our normal routine in one of these places is to dress in bathing suits, tee shirts, and a cover up for the wives. Go to breakfast and then go for a swim. If we are a little tardy we run into the problem of the towel game whereby people get up early and place towels on seats and sun beds to reserve the shady spots. This practice is not allowed but very difficult to stop. I have never gone out in public in a female swimsuit for several reasons, one of which is because I would feel most uncomfortable. So, in the morning, as stated, I am dressed in male swim shorts and a tee shirt.

On the days I dressed en-femme I stayed in ‘drab’ until it was time to start the clean up and change process for the evening. Usually about 3:00 p.m. Dinner was mostly at a pre-booked a-la-carte restaurant. On the evenings I dressed we had chosen one with a French theme and one Italian. In the French restaurant the waiter called me ‘sir’ which was extremely disappointing as my pre-going out check with my wife and our friends indicated that I looked pretty good. The cause was undoubtedly my voice. It lets me down every time. Fortunately, this was the only incident we experienced.

I am not sure if I would ever venture out in public wearing a female swimsuit. One piece or not. Firstly I think i would appear to be exactly what I was a guy in a female swimsuit. I would not be a able to swim as I am negatively buoyant and the breast forms would make me sink deeper in the water. And of course, no wig.

The resort was excellent. Great food, wonderful extremely courteous service, and great weather. It rained on the last day, otherwise the weather was perfect. Temperatures in the upper eighties and clear blue skies most of the time. A constant strong east wind kept the humidity away.

The main purpose of this article to to offer some insight on what one takes to a tropical resort if one is dressing en-femme. This is a very personal thing of course but I think I can safely generalize a little.

Typically, during the day, when one is not wearing a swimsuit and cover- up, one would wear shorts with a light top. White is always a good color for shorts in these circumstances but tops can be in a variety of colors. Capris, also in a variety of colors go well, and even if there are dress regulations for dinner in the a-la-carte restaurants capris can be worn in the evening. Take a few tops to suit your shorts and capris, so you don’t have to wear the same one every day. For the evening I would generally recommend a long comfortable dress. Not a formal evening dress. If you are able to dress the whole time I would suggest two or three dresses, or even a jumpsuit, again informal and comfortable. I think that long dresses in a light material are very comfortable, cool and appropriate.

Hosiery is not needed under any circumstances. A couple of pairs of sandals and a pair of sneakers to travel in, or wear on site. I would recommend that at least one pair of sandals be a little on the dressy side. Where sandals are concerned black or white is a safe bet. The color of the sandals will depend on a personal choice and one might want them to match the clothing one is wearing.

Travel in your normal casual street clothes and change to cooler clothing at the site or in the destination airport. If you plan to arrive before 3:00 p.m. it is unlikely that your room will be ready so take a change of clothing like shorts and a top in your carry-on. You may be experiencing a large temperature change so you won’t want to hang around in heavy clothing while you wait. You may even have time for a swim.

Wear a large brimmed hat and DON’T FORGET THE SUN BLOCK.

