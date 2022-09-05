A Times Square Photo Shoot

Spread the love

No, this is not a photoshoot in Times Square (we did that back in February), this was a photoshoot that will be seen on a Times Square billboard! Yep, me. Okay, so we’ll only be up there for ten seconds, but I will be up there!!

As part of the Beauty in All campaign, with my friends at Haute Ohio, I will be seen on Times Square along with three beautiful African-American ladies. I am very proud to have been considered for this honor!

The shoot was August 7, 2022 and it was interesting. I had never done something like this. I was told to be at an industrial warehouse in Cleveland where the shoot would happen. It was 90 degrees and very humid. I ran that morning to be at my slimmest, drenched in sweat. I always spend at least an hour daily training to get back to Boston and to do it right this time. Mission accomplished as I dropped a few pounds!

I got dressed, really taking my time with my makeup. Then I hit a local mall to kill off a half hour and just to be seen.

When I got the the warehouse I learned it was not air conditioned. I also learned I would be wearing a sweater dress (the ad will run in the fall, so we all wore fall fashions). The shoot itself only took about 10 minutes, including an individual shoot, but I could not wait to get out of that dress (even though I looked pretty cute). Thunderstorms blew through the area and I was a bit disheveled so I simply called it a day and headed home, extremely happy for the honor of being included and for the experience.

I thought my outfit for the day was pretty cute!

The finished product will run on Times Square, September 8 between 5:00 and 6:00 PM!

Here are the photos taken at the same shoot. Thanks Jackie! In these pictures, I am baking. As I said, 90 degrees, warehouse, no air conditioning, heavy humidity, heavy sweater dress, ring lights right on top of me. If you could see just to either side of me, you’d laugh at the location. But it works for Jackie and the end result was a great one!

