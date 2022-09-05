Trans News Now 9/5/22

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Laverne Cox attended the U.S. Open this week. It was Laverne Cox, but some people in the stands thought it was Beyonce in that seat. You can read about it in Glamour.

California’s state Assembly has passed a bill which would to protect the rights of transgender youth. The bill is often seen as establishing California as a “sanctuary” for transgender youth. The bill provides no new rights for transgender children but could make it harder to take away the rights they have. The bill now goes to the state Senate. Fox News has this story.

A report by The Tampa Bay Tribune shows that not many children in Florida received gender-affirming care through the state’s Medicaid program.

The Texas Tribune reports that the state of Texas tried to keep investigations of parents of transgender children by the Department of Child and Protective Services as quiet as possible.

The investigation of families which support their transgender children has caused so much unease within the Department of Child and Protective Services that the department is on the brink of collapse, according to a report in The Dallas Morning News.

Country music singer/songwriter Maren Morris has raised more than $100,000 by launching a T-shirt line to benefit trans rights groups. The shirt was in reaction to singer Jason Aldean’s wife disparaging parents of transgender youth on Instagram. Get the story from People.

A school system in Florida apologized when it told a transfer student from the state of Washington that she couldn’t play on the soccer club because she is transgender. The Advocate has this story.

A judge in Virginia has rejected an attempt by politicians to ban two books from school libraries. One of those books is Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe. The Advocate has this story.

Gillian Abranstetter, the communications strategist for the ACLU, tweeted that the number of states which ban transgender women playing in girl’s athletics is greater than the number of female transgender athletes who competed in school athletics in 2021. In fact, the number of transgender athletes verified by Save Women’s Sports is only five. This story comes from them.

A new Political Action Committee, Agenda PAC, opposes anti-LGBTQ candidates. This story comes from them.

New research shows that parents of transgender children up to age six are hesitant to label their child’s gender. ScienceDaily has this story.

LGBTQ+ children and adolescents whose parents are in the military have more mental-health issues than other children, according to a new study from The Trevor Project. This story can be found in The Advocate.

The film Monica, starring Trace Lysette as a transgender woman whose family rejected her in her youth, debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Screen Daily has this story.

Nicole Maines’s character from Supergirl, Dreamer, is being added to the game Fortnite. Pride.com has this story.

Tommy Dorfman is looking for a non-binary teen to play the lead in her directorial debut. This story comes from them.

The transgender cabaret of Pattaya, Thailand, has returned to performing. The show was stopped for the pandemic, but they’re back. Reuters has this story.

J.K. Rowling’s newest book is The Ink Black Heart. It tells of Edie Ledwell, a YouTube creator whose fans turn on her after her cartoon is called transphobic. The cartoon is also called racist and ableist, according to the book. They say to write about what you know. Ms. Rowling even added the fictional author’s home address being shared online. This story comes from them.

A county commission for Douglas County, Colorado, is considering banning pride events from county property. The reason is an accidental nip slip by a drag queen–or at least, she says it was an accident. Out Traveler has this story.

A transgender man in Germany, identified as Malte G., died from wounds he received at a pride parade in Muenster. Apparently, he had gone to help when a member of the crowd started yelling abusive comments at some women in the parade. The shouting man then hit Malte in the face. This story comes from Reuters.

In Indore, India, a trans woman was found mutilated in the home of her apparent killer. PinkNews has this story.

Dede Ricks is the second Black transgender woman to be murdered in Detroit this year. She was 33 years old. A suspect has been charged, according to them.

Victoria Cruz, a native of Brooklyn whose family comes from Puerto Rico, has been picked to be Grand Marshall of the West Indian Day Parade. She is the first transgender person given that title, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the U.N. Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, warned that the U.S has experienced “a widespread, profoundly negative riptide created by deliberate actions to roll back the human rights of LGBT people at [the] state level.” The Los Angeles Blade has this story.

A new ranking of safest destinations for women traveling alone finds that Canada is safer than the United States. In this study, the U.S. is ranked behind Turkey. Mind you, safe for transgender women may be different from safe for cisgender women, as the ranking of Poland at number 10 (well ahead of the U.S.) indicates. Out Traveler has this story, which originally comes from CTV.

Ms Magazine has an article about some parents and grandparents who accept transgender children in their families.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News