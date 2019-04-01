A Sabrina Symington “Bria” Cartoon

| Apr 1, 2019 | Reply
Sabrina has a new orginal comic book called Starfist Gemini! Don’t miss Issue 1. It’s a martial arts, post-apocalyptic adventure comic set in outer space starring dinosaurs! Buy it now on Etsy.


I'm a professional illustrator and graphic novelist. Sometimes I teach karate and voice feminization lessons, and I operate as a founding member of and the lead artist for local Vancouver comics publisher, Zombie Robot Comics. I also really like dinosaurs. Check out my website to see even more of my webcomics and artwork, Or you can also follow me on Twitter @lifeofbria. I'm always happy to connect with other members of our community, so don't be afraid to message me!

