A Guide to Age Related Clothing

Wear Age Appropriate Clothing

Sorry girls but it comes to everyone. That evil word ‘age.’ What is more, it doesn’t come alone. Aches and pains, saggy skin, bushy eye brows, swelling ankles, thinning hair and worst of all wrinkles. Not a pretty picture, no pun intended, so what do we do about it?

If you are in your twenties or thirties you can pretty well ignore this article. Go ahead and wear your size 8 and 10 dresses with short skirts, ‘we don’t care.’ If one’s body shape will allow, this rule can be stretched a little, say to 45.

The older one gets one has to take more care with clothing selection, but it’s not all doom and gloom. Many styles available are extremely attractive and if chosen wisely will make the wearer look like a million dollars, or maybe just $500,000.00. The point is, the ability to look attractive and even sexy is not lost.

Types of Suitable Clothing

The internet is the best place to see what type of clothing is available.

Just because it is on the net, and you have fallen in love with it you don’t have to buy it. Search your local clothing stores for similar items.

Even the re-use stores are a good place to visit. Of course budget is important, however, the advantage of visiting a store is that the garment can be tried on and the quality is probably much better than that delightful Chinese dress. Check the stitching the seams and the amount of material, they tell a very accurate story as to why the dress is so much cheaper. Make a comparison. The advantages of buying locally are many if one considers the delivery charges, the delivery time, and the rate of exchange, if applicable. On line, the item may not be much cheaper, and it can’t be returned to your local store without charge. If an article of clothing looks too young it probably is. If a piece of clothing feels good when you have it on, you are more than likely on the right track. Try to follow your head instead of your heart. Following my heart instead of my head gets me in trouble all the time. What you buy is of course governed by the purpose of the clothing. and you are usually trying to look your best for what ever circumstance you may be dressing.

Try Not to be Frumpy

According to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), the word frumpy is described as — dowdy or un-attractive. Gail, my wife told me that I looked frumpy when I dressed en-femme.The style of clothing I was wearing looked old and dowdy or inappropriate for my age. My wigs did not suit me and my make up needed work. So we set about correcting this. We bought more suitable clothing that was much more attractive.

The seasons were taken into consideration, vis-a-vis sleeves and warmer garments for winter and whites and lighter colors for summer. Shoes need attention. Obviously sandals aren’t much good in snow.

Boots and flats became a necessity. In my experience buying shoes on the net isn’t a good idea. As comfort is probably the main criteria try the shoes on in a store. One may have to pay a little more get comfort and appearance.

If you are lucky enough that you can use your own hair, you don’t have to bother with wigs. I am jealous, but on the other hand I don’t have to pay a hairdresser. I bought a couple of new wigs and while selecting the wigs, others, who were in our company, had a lot to say. So one could say my wigs were bought by committee. Not good thing as later some of said committee thought the wigs didn’t look too good. Well DUH! If one needs help buying suitable wigs only take one person with you.

I do buy wigs on line now. A plug here. I buy wigs from Paula Young. They are U.S. based but have a local address for free returns. So we have been quite happy with our purchases.

What to Wear and When

I prefer skirts and dresses over pants but pants are almost an essential item in winter, This year in particular , we have had super cold temperatures for almost two months. Darker colored leggings jeans or pants are preferable. Buy narrower or styled pants if possible., When wearing pants it is better to wear a long top that reaches almost to the knees .

People talk about winter white, I have a pleated skirt which is supposed to be winter white. I am not sold on it at all. I avoid white in the winter at all costs. If one must wear a skirt choose longer styles. Again for warmth but the rule can apply to warmer climates as well.

When spring arrives, the snow disappears and the days warm up. Oh joy! The scope of clothing increases and, speaking for myself, out come the whites and colors. I do wear pants in the summer, white leggings and capris, slightly shorter skirts, tops with out sleeves and on occasion, shorts: Some darker clothes are okay as long as there is no mistaking that it is not winter clothing. I have yet to wear a female swimming costume in public.

Conclusion

Obviously, the choice of clothing is a very personal thing. It also depends on the function. Unless you have a bunch of crazy friends it’s unlikely you will wear an evening dress to a BBQ. (it happens). One must take one’s age into consideration of course but be as light hearted as you can with what you wear. As the poem states, The moving finger writes and having writ moves on, so have fun.

Category: Transgender Fashion, Transgender Opinion