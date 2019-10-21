Zipper Stuck?

Spread the love















Does that sexy little dress the just “might” be a bit too small give you problems when you try to zip it up? It’s extremely frustrating to have your outfit picked out and when you slip into your dress you find yourself struggling with a zipper that doesn’t want to move past a certain point. And it’s behind your back so you’re standing there, contorted like a Cirque de Soleil performer, and it won’t budge.

Here’s a tip from the world of showbiz. Wardrobe people in theater and film use a product called zipper wax. When a costume zipper won’t budge they get out the wax. It’s like WD-40 for zippers but it is most often just beeswax. Sometimes paraffin. You rub it on the zipper before you put on the garment and the lubrication makes it slide right past that sticking point.

There are several brands of zipper wax from Bee’s Knees Super Wax, to Zipper Ease, Zippy Cool and just plain beeswax or paraffin sticks. (A disadvantage of the beeswax sticks it having to buy them in quantity if you purchase them online.)

So now you know that if a dress is too tight you can set it right. For all the brands of zipper wax on the market do a web search!

Category: Transgender How To