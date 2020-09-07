What a Summer!

Spread the love















There is no doubt the weather has been wonderful. Gail and I have been able to sit on the deck almost every day. We often enjoy breakfast out there. Friends come by and we waste a lot of time, sitting having coffee and talking about each other.

It is with regret that I must announce that it is getting cooler, so we have to start thinking about fall clothing. With a lot of stores closed, either temporarily, or for good, the internet seems to be a good bet. I know I have panned online shopping in the past, but things have changed a little. While they are closed to the public, many North American stores have adopted an online stance which means there are some improvements. Delivery times are probably the most noticeable. Six days instead of six weeks. Quality may be a little better, and sizing will be more accurate, both these items are subjective of course. Couple of things to watch out for, Amazon and eBay offer clothing from a lot of sources and sometimes it is obtained from China. In this case, my original cautions still exist. Delivery and quality. In all cases watch the delivery charges, if any, on occasion, they can be twice the cost of the items. No matter where you shop online, there can be problems so be careful and read everything on the page. On the plus side it would appear that some of these off-shore suppliers are warehousing in the U.S.

What are we going to wear?

Oranges, red and yellows are the predominant colors this fall, so bear that in mind if you are buying new clothes. We can’t vary too much from last year. Jeggings are jeggings and pants are pants. When shopping one chooses clothing according to one’s taste.

I am looking forward to the cooler weather (bite your tongue). The reason is I have a couple of fall items which I haven’t been able to wear yet and I like them a great deal. We have a friend who runs a reuse store called Curvaceous Consignments, and Covid hit her business hard, so she was forced to close it down once all the stock was gone.

Its difficult to talk about fall clothing because there are so many things going on around us that make the choices difficult. The question is do we have anywhere to go? Some restaurants are open around here. A lot of them had patios but, unless they provide heaters they will be closing soon. Gail and I were happy dining on a patio, but inside the restaurant is a different matter. I really can’t offer any advice for our U.S. members because, from here it is difficult to determine what is going on. In some places it seems to be an absolute disaster. I think that if I was living in one of the states that don’t have Covid under control, I wouldn’t venture out except to obtain essentials. So for those of you who are staying in the house a bra and panties will do, unless you need a wrap to keep warm.

For those of you who are adventurous enough to venture out to bars and clubs, I am sure you have enough in your closet to dress up as much as you like. We have had our usual supply of fall advertisements such as Venus, and Shien, who offer a wide selection of clothing. I recommend Amazon and eBay for fairly good online clothing. They all offer a good supply of outer clothing and lingerie. I am sorry this little diatribe probably isn’t much help, I just don’t know what to write about at this time. As you more than likely know, the U.S. Canadian border is closed. It will remain closed until the end of September, and probably remain that way for quite awhile. I am sorry about this situation, but Covid is causing so many problems it is inconceivable.

