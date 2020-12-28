Spread the love















Venus is a colorful women’s clothing site which caters to a complete range of tastes and sizes. If you are a glamorous young thing who turns heads, or an older somewhat wrinkly gal like me one can find something to suit.

One of its best features is sizing. Generally the sizes range from XS to 3X. Some items are sized by dress size up to 24. There is not always a large size section per se, one has to check sizing carefully. Sometimes, if you fall in love with an item you might be disappointed. Sizing is pretty liberal so usually one can get the item one wants.

Pricing is another attractive feature. Most items are priced below $40.00. All prices are in US funds. That means that my Canadian sisters have to add about 30%. Some items, such as coats can be in the high 80s and there is a group of items in the 50s also. But the majority fall below the $40.00 mark, this applies even though there is a sale on. Shipping costs don’t apply on orders of $75.00 or more. Shipping charges for items under $75.00 are not mentioned. I assume they are added at the time of purchase. For Canadians all border charges are paid by the purchaser

One’s first impression is that the items are grouped together by style. i.e. all coats are in one section or all skirts are grouped together in another, unfortunately it doesn’t quite work that way. It’s not a bad thing because it allows one to piece together complete outfits which have a similar theme such as animal prints, or to go with top coats for example. When selecting items one must consider that the models are very young. Maybe 18 to 22. I would be surprised if any of them are over 25. So what looks great on one of these girls may not look so chic on a more mature crossdresser. When selecting be careful.

For younger crossdressers or trans girls there is a lot of choice of items for club wear, jumpsuits or sexy rompers etc. There is usually a lot of swimwear at this time of the year, but there is not so much this time around. This is a very good time for swimwear in preparation for the upcoming winter travel season. I am sure Covid has been a factor here.

The lingerie section is a little sparse also. Warm clothing is a major issue in this edition, tops, skirts, and dresses all seem to lean toward keeping the wearer warm.

I must comment on the range of dress styles. From evening to mini, the styles are extremely interesting and varied. Classy over the knee knit dresses and cocktail dresses in velvet and satin. If one is looking for outfits for parties (unlikely under current conditions) lounging around the home or participating in winter sports you will probably find it in this book.

They have put together some nice outfits with pants and dresses with knee high or thigh high black boots. The pants featured are white but they have many varieties.

I know I am repeating myself here and if you are following the Covid rules the opportunity to wear nice clothes are limited. However, it is a good time to buy stuff as a lot of it is on sale. I have a feeling that prices will soar once Covid has been beaten. All these vendors have a lot of catching up to do. Stay well everyone. Keep your distance and wear a mask.

Category: crossdressing, Transgender Fashion, Transgender Opinion