Veni, Vidi. . . Part I

It was only by the most random of circumstances that we met and got to know each other. However it happened or as they say in Latin “Veni, vidi et illa occurrit.”

The Background: Around the world there are clubs some people call ‘adult lifestyle’ others call them swingers clubs. Sometimes the clubs meet in someone’s home, sometimes a hotel room or group of rooms. Sometimes the clubs have their own nightclub-like meeting place, complete with lounge, dance floor and ‘play rooms’. It was at one of these latter ones we met.

Probably to keep business flowing some of those adult lifestyle nightclubs add a theme night for ‘CDs TSs and admirers’ to their schedule. This particular club calls theirs ‘Tranny Tuesdays.’ They have also recently added a ‘tranny and friends’ Sunday afternoon once a month.

I like that double-header as I have a fair bit of travel to do to get to the club. It is worth it for me to arrive on a Sunday afternoon and stay over for the Tuesday action and head back home on Wednesday.

The Action: After a number of false starts I was able to get there one Sunday afternoon. I arrived early and they had not yet opened the playrooms. I like that they encourage a meet and mingle before diving in to the action. You can tell a lot just by observing others and chatting with them for even a few minutes.

This particular Sunday afternoon I saw one couple. He was dressed pretty casually but she looked as if she had just come from church. I tried to start a conversation and they were nice enough but there was no spark. I moved on but kept a curious eye on them. Who would they go for? Turns out they were just there to be together. When the play area opened they headed for one of the private rooms and shut the door. She was a howler. I’m guessing they were married but not to each other. Coming to the club was cheaper and left less of a paper trail than getting a hotel room. To each their own. That is not the couple I want to tell you about.

This couple did not initially interest me. They were both nice enough looking. She actually looked pretty hot in her leather micro-miniskirt, pushup bra, stockings and garter belt. But his outfit turned me off. He wore a similar short leather skirt, stockings and garters, and an unpadded black leather bra. His wig needed a good wash and comb job and his makeup consisted of bright lipstick, thick eyeliner and no foundation to conceal even his minimal beard growth. You may know the type. I know it is mean of me but sometimes when I see guys dressed like that I ask myself why don’t they just stay home and masturbate.

So I spent a lot of the social hour chatting with old friends and new. Most of us t-girls were wearing low cut dresses or revealing blouses and miniskirts. I knew their nylons led up to garter belts placed inside the panties so the latter could easily be removed. The costumed couple just mostly sat by themselves, looking at others and trying to smile at those that passed by. Others seemed to look away as they came close.

It was near to play time when curiosity got the better of me. With a boss as tough as Angela I have learned to always be on the lookout for a story and here might be one.

It was corny but I actually said to them, “What are nice girls like you doing in a place like this?”

It was a good sign that they smiled and laughed politely and invited me to join them. “Is this your first time at the club?” I asked and based on the way they were dressed fully expecting them to say yes.

“Well, no,” she said, “we are in the lifestyle so we are here a lot on Fridays and Saturdays. I’m Honey and this is Rick.”

‘Saturday’ told me that they likely swap with other couples and ‘Friday’ meant there was a good chance they played in threesomes with another guy or he watched her play with guys. Friday was the one night when single guys were welcome.

“What brings you here today,” I asked.

“We have been playing a bit at home with Rick wearing my lingerie. We thought we might try it here at the club. He has been good about watching me play with other men and finally he confessed that he was curious to see what it felt like for me.”

“So far, what is your impression?” I asked.

“It looks like we are striking out,” said Rick, “until you no one has shown any interest in us. Last night we were pretty well swarmed. Today nothing.”

“Well it’s early yet,” I rationalized but then in a fit of frankness I decided to give him some unasked for advice.

“I’m interested in what you are wearing,” I continued, “I’m no expert on fetish wear but that seems way out there. Where did you get them?”

“We were at an adult lifestyle show in Vegas and decided to treat ourselves,” said Rick.

“We were already playing around in the bedroom with him wearing a bra, panties and stockings so we decided that if we ever went out these would be great. We wore them once to a fetish party here and got lots of nice comments but today everyone seems to take one look at Rick and turn the other way. Maybe we should leave?” interjected Honey.

“No need to leave. Now that I talk with you and see your packages close up I think we could have a good time together,” I smiled. “But what is it about femme lingerie that you like, Rick? Is it the sexual turn on? Do you feel good when looking feminine? Do you want to be a woman but usually repress that feeling?” I wasn’t sure what his reaction to those questions would be. Some just shut themselves down, not able to admit to anyone else what they are actually feeling. What would he want to say in front of Honey? He opened up.

“For all my life I have secretly admired and envied the way girls and women look. I remember in grade school when the girls in the class started wearing bras I would stare through the white blouse of the girl sitting in front of me in awe of her bra straps. Many evenings I would sneak my mom’s bra and panty out of the laundry basket, put them on and masturbate. It was sexually thrilling and risky. I’m not sure which I liked more; the sexual thrill or the risk of discovery.

“Now I love Honey but I can’t help looking at other women,” he continued, “not because I covet them but because I like the way their breasts protrude when supported by the right bra.”

“Or how a tight skirt hugs their ass?” I interjected.

“And how they walk in heels!”

“How even just a little makeup will make their face sparkle!”

We were going back and forth.

“How even just a little hint of perfume will turn my head!”

“And cleavage. They must know how their low-cut blouse is turning me on!”

“How their hair brushed forward gives their face an air of mystery.”

“Yes but when it is pulled back they look so sleek and their earrings add that bit of sparkle,”

Honey just sat there and smirked at our admiration of her ‘sisters.’

“Yes, I love their looks so is it any surprise that I wanted to try those looks for myself,” exclaimed Rick.

“Seems natural to me,” I replied as I gestured my arms up my body across my tight skirt and low-cut blouse which revealed as much cleavage as I could tape together. “But why the fetish look?”

“Well it is what we had and we’d agreed that with Honey playing with other men it was time I felt what it felt like for her. But it seems these men are not interested in me.”

“Consider the market,” I replied. “These men, we call them admirers, are here because they love the look of other genetic males that look like women. No offense but a guy with a bad wig and a bra across a slightly hairy chest with a good sized package pushing out his leather micro skirt is not going to do it for them. Also most of the t-girls who come here are willing to put out so that helps, too.

“Look, you know the saying ‘opposites attract’ so if you want to attract a man then look like a woman, all woman, a real woman not a fetish parody of one.” That came out a little blunter than I had expected. Would he be insulted?

“How do I do that? Where do I start and how long will it take?” he asked enthusiastically with a look over to Honey.

“Hey if it makes you happy I’m all for it,” she interjected, “and I’m all for having an extra girlfriend to play with.”

I got the impression Honey was horny.

“What are you doing tomorrow?” I asked, “I have the day free and we could get together, go shopping, get you a good razor and some makeup and see what happens. Then maybe on Tuesday we could come back here and see what kind of reaction you get then. What do you think?”

Honey replied, “Well. I have to work tomorrow but Rick is on holidays so he will join you. I will put him in your hands. But I warn you: tomorrow evening I want to see a beautiful Ricki coming home to me.”

As I studied Rick more closely I saw that his slim build and soft but angular face would transform well. “Give me until Tuesday evening and we will be back here with Ricki turning heads,” I confidently proclaimed. I was confident I could help him look pretty on the outside. Whether or not he could muster up a femme personality: that would be up to him/her.

“It’s a deal,” Honey proclaimed as Rick nodded his head in agreement. “But now that the play area is open let’s go make the most of this evening,” she continued as she stood up and led us both by the hands towards one of the open playrooms.

OHH! What a night!

The night didn’t end before we arranged that Rick would join me, Linda, at my hotel for breakfast and then we would head out shopping for Ricki.

I only had to wait until morning to start on Rick’s transformation. I hope you can wait four weeks to read about it.

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment