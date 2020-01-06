“Veni, vidi et illa occurrit” Part 2

Spread the love















Linda was at an ‘adult play’ club. It was their regular first Sunday of the month ‘tranny and friends’ party. There she happened to meet a husband and wife who were frequent visitors at the club’s regular evenings but this time they had come dressed in matching femme fetish outfits. “Oh, do they look out of place,’ Linda thought as she looked around at her sisters pretty well all wearing their best LBDs. Being a kind-hearted soul Linda soon took the two under her wing and started to share some of her encyclopedic knowledge about the fine arts of crossdressing. The lessons were to continue the next day when Rick/Ricki would meet Linda for breakfast. Linda continues:

True to his word Rick met me in the lobby of my hotel. We were going to plot out the strategy for the day while I treated him to breakfast. It was not so much as I treated him as the hotel did. When I make my reservations they are always for two — my male name and Linda. They give me two complimentary breakfast coupons. I usually discard one but this time Rick would join me.

I was wearing a grey pencil skirt, white blouse and blue blazer and 1½ inch heels, typical business attire for that time of year. Rick was dressed more casually.

I was pleased to see that he had taken my advice to give himself a very close shave, soaking his face with a hot towel then using a multi-blade razor stroking the blade first with and then against the grain of his beard.

As we picked over the breakfast buffet and chatted over coffee I learned a lot about Rick. He had spent a lot of his younger years as an athlete and coach, not quite making it to the pro level as either but living the good life and really striking gold when he hooked up with Honey. She accepted and encouraged his budding transgender tendencies and he enjoyed her unbridled love of the ‘lifestyle.’

As we chatted I started to recall what he and I and Honey had done the night before. I thought maybe a quick trip up to my room would be fun. However not for the only time that day my better judgement won over. We were two people on a mission.

So down to business. We decided to visit a nearby mall where we could build the new Ricki from the inside out. Rick had come with his own bra and panties but I encouraged him to look for something new, a bra with a fuller cup that could contain the spare breast forms I would be lending him.

We looked at bras and foundation wear at a high end department store but found what we needed at the Walmart down the street. The department store seemed to cater to the young slim trophy brides with their 34D boobs while we needed a more robust 38C, 38 for Rick’s athletic chest and C for my loaner breast forms. (My top of the line ones fill a 40DD but I keep the smaller ones for wearing with a bathing suit.)

I was tempted to suggest that Rick go try on the bras but that would have just been devilish. Instead he was to keep on the tags for return if necessary. We also picked up new panties and panty hose. Unfortunately we could not find a store with padded panties. I suggested he order some from The Breast Form Store at his earliest opportunity.

Next stop: Back to the mall to look through the dress departments. This was my favorite part of the day. We looked through the racks together. Rick would pick out what he liked and I would model it for him. With his slim hips I suggested empire or princess line dresses. These have their ‘waistline’ just below the breasts and are loose fitting at the waist and hips. There was no sense bringing attention to his most mannish feature. I also suggested he pick loose fitting mid-calf length skirts and stay away from pencil skirts. The tight fitting pencil skirt would draw all eyes to his thin hips and his athletically chiseled knees.

However we did find a stretch fabric above the knee pencil skirt at an off price department store. It felt so good on me and he liked it, too. We bought it figuring that if we didn’t find the right dress for Tuesday night that skirt would certainly attract the right kind of attention from the admirers. We eventually found a nice looking sheath-style dress, not tight fitting and a beautiful aqua blue that would really draw out his beautiful eyes. The label? Ivanka Trump. The price? $19.95. There were no stains, no frayed zipper. It was in perfect condition. $19.95. Rick confessed he was no fan of the Trumps but he liked the idea of scoring a bargain at her expense. I told him that given the store there is a chance that the label was a knock-off.

“Better yet,” he said.

Cosmetics were going to be a challenge. I was going to have no trouble matching my friend with lipstick, eyeliner and mascara. We could get that at the drugstore but it was very important to get her foundation just right. Luckily there was a MAC counter in one of the stores. MAC makes great foundation and concealer and their girls are very TG aware. Nothing fazes them and they know they stand to make good commissions by treating the customer right.

As soon as we started looking over the MAC display one of the two girls behind the counter was all over me. It may have been the quiet Monday that had her going, or perhaps she saw in me a great need but as I told her our story, how my friend was going to be a ‘queen for a day’ her eyes brightened even more.

“Come sit here,” she commanded, pointing to the raised chair facing a bright mirror, “Let’s have a look at you.”

Now if I were Rick at his stage I probably would have bolted out of the store thinking everyone would be staring. Not Rick. He sat calmly and reached out to hold my hand as I was there to reassure him everything would be fine.

“You have beautiful features,” our gal Rachel smiled, “when we finish you are not going to recognize yourself.”

“Well we are just here for foundation,” I cautioned.

“That’s fine,” Rachel said, “let’s just see how this goes. I like that you come here with a good shave.”

Something told me that Rick was not her first M2F customer.

In little time Rachel had Rick’s skin tone matched as she suggested a little light concealer for under his eyes and a darker foundation for coverage of the beard area. Even with the best of shave jobs those hair follicles cut to just under the skin cast a dark shadow across our faces.

To show what the foundation could do Rachel made up one side of Rick’s face to contrast with the other and then projected different intensities of light on his face. BINGO! No hints of beard on the made up side.

“I’ll take it!” exclaimed Rick. Oh well there went my plan to just get a free demo from the MAC counter then pick up the suggested shade from the drug store. Maybelline always works for me, I thought. Good thing we were on his credit card.

“Now I know you just wanted foundation,” purred Rachel, “but would you let me show you this eye shadow?”

“Sure, why not?” one of us replied.

“With those lovely blue eyes and that blue dress you have on the hangar I can guarantee you do not want blue eye shadow. How about trying this dark olive green on the eyelid and a lighter shade above?”

“Sure,” replied Rick smiling flirtatiously, “I’m all yours.”

Now I’d seen it all, I thought, a budding crossdresser trying to put a move on the girl who is doing his makeup. Well that is not unusual, I reflected. I’ve performed my share of makeovers on new gals and ended up in bed with many of them. There is something about that first good makeover that turns a t-gal on!

With the eye color done Rachel pulled out a tube of eyeliner and another of mascara and held it questioningly in front of Rick.

“Sure! Let’s go for it!” he enthused.

Ka ching! I thought to myself as if hearing the sound of a cash register ringing. But Rachel was a master of her craft.

“With a little more time we could clean up those eyebrows but maybe you can do that before the big night,” she said to me.

As Rachel worked her magic she stood between Rick/Ricki and the mirror. I could see what was happening to one side of his face but he couldn’t.

“Now how do you see your lips,” she asked Rick. He said nothing but looked at me for advice.

I turned back to her, “you’re the artist. What do you think?”

“Bright red is really out of style. I’m thinking she would look very good with a dark wine like you are wearing. That is a really nice shade.”

“Yes, I like her lipstick and it tastes good too,” Rick joked.

Again Rachel applied the lipstick just to one side of Rick’s mouth. In one way he looked strange but I knew what was coming next. Rachel got a cloth and laid it over Rick’s make up job then had him look in the mirror at his ‘male’ face. Ho hum. Then she flipped the cloth over so he could see the femme side.

“WOW!” was Rick’s reaction.

“Yes, wow!” I echoed. Even without a wig his face sparkled with femininity.

“But how am I going to remember what to do?” remarked Rick.

“I’m guessing you have a pretty good teacher there,” replied Rachel with a nod toward me.

“I’m actually looking forward to trying some of your techniques,” I complimented Rachel.

“Okay shall we ring it up?” she smiled looking straight at Rick.

“Yes, of course.” Rick replied as he pulled out his credit card.

I grimaced knowing the we came to MAC just looking for foundation and concealer and were walking away with foundation, concealer, a trio of eye shadows, eyeliner, mascara and two lipsticks. And did I mention the makeup remover? Rachel made that sale by easily removing every trace of the makeup she had just applied.

As we left the mall dress, skirt, blouses and makeup in hand Rick was virtually walking on air. Then suddenly he stopped.

“Shoes!” he exclaimed, “what am I going to do about shoes?”

“I’m saving the best for last,” I replied as we headed the car toward a Payless Shoe Source. Yes this all happened before that wonderful chain closed up shop.

Honey had told me that Rick would probably wear a size 10 and she was correct. Great! Payless always had lots of selection in size 10.

“Now I can’t try these on for you. You are going to have to do that for yourself,” I said as I picked up a pair of try-on nylons from the box at the end of the aisle, “Here, take off your shoes and socks and put these on.” We were the only customers in the store but I think by that point Rick would have been happy to try on heels in front of a packed arena.

“See anything you like?” I asked.

“I’ve always wanted to try those really high heels,” he said pointing to a pair of six inch platforms.” He got them on and stood up. But that is about all. He started wobbling and could not take a step. I helped him sit down.

To make a long story short Rick finally settled on a more conservative pair of 1½ inch heels.

“They still give your calves that wonderful shape and more importantly you can walk with ease in them,” I assured him.

It was getting to late afternoon by the time we got back to my hotel room. My job was to get Rick transformed to Ricki and send her home to Honey. That was a pleasurable job. Now fully into her Ricki mindset, she was an easy client to work with. As I worked she wanted to learn how to do it. I used my nose and ear hair trimmer and a pair of scissors to modestly cut back her eyebrows as Rachel had suggested.

Ricki loved my standby breast forms and I was happy to lend them to her. She decided to wear her new skirt and blouse, saving her ‘Ivanka’ for the next night.

Too soon Ricki was on her way home to Honey. She looked great. She was a natural. I was sure she and Honey would have a very hot night together, the kind of night I’d been hoping to have with Ricki. But c’est la vie and as they say, ‘tomorrow is another night’.

