UCLA Anal Sex Research Study Seeks Participants

Spread the love















The University of California, Los Angeles Department of Urology is conducting a study called Anorectal sexual function study. They are seeking participants for the study who enjoy receiving anal sex. Participation in the study may include a semi-structured interview or being part of a Zoom focus group. Participants will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. The data the research reveals may be used to create a tool to measure anorectal sexual function and may improve the sex life of those struggling with it. For all the information on the study read the Research Information Sheet below.

University of California, Los Angeles

RESEARCH INFORMATION SHEET

Anorectal sexual function study

INTRODUCTION

Dr. Mark Litwin, MD MPH and Dr. Thomas Gaither, MD MAS from the Department of Urology at the University of California, Los Angeles are conducting a research study. This study is being funded by the department. You were selected as a possible participant in this study because you have engaged with receptive anal sex. Your participation in this research study is voluntary.

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT A RESEARCH STUDY?

Someone will explain this research study to you.

Whether or not you take part is up to you.

You can choose not to take part.

You can agree to take part and later change your mind.

Your decision will not be held against you.

You can ask all the questions you want before you decide.

WHY IS THIS RESEARCH BEING DONE?

The purpose of this study is help the study team understand the pleasurable aspects of receptive anal sex. Additionally, it will help to understand why receptive anal sex is not pleasurable at times. We are hoping to develop a measure that can be used to improve anorectal sexual function.

HOW LONG WILL THE RESEARCH LAST AND WHAT WILL I NEED TO DO?

Participation will take a total of about 1.5 to 2 hours.

If you volunteer to participate in this study, the researcher will ask you to do the following:

If you volunteer to participate in this study, the researcher will ask you to participate in a semi-structured interview or a focus group (group interview). The researcher will tell you which you are eligible for.

During the interview, you will be asked about past experiences when anal sex was pleasurable and not pleasurable.

You may be asked about other sensitive topics such as drug use before/during/after sex, engagement with sex work (paying or receiving payment for sex), and sexually transmitted infections/HIV.

The interview will be recorded to ensure that your responses are recorded accurately.

ARE THERE ANY RISKS IF I PARTICIPATE?

There may be discomfort in responding to questions in the interview. You do not need to answer questions you are not comfortable answering.

ARE THERE ANY BENEFITS IF I PARTICIPATE?

You will not directly benefit from the interview. The results of the research may be used to create a tool to measure anorectal sexual function and may improve the sex life of those struggling with it. However, you will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

Your alternative to participating in this research study is to not participate.

HOW WILL INFORMATION ABOUT ME AND MY PARTICIPATION BE KEPT CONFIDENTIAL?

Any information that is obtained in connection with this study and that can identify you will remain confidential. It will be disclosed only with your permission or as required by law.

Confidentiality will be maintained by the following:

• All interviews will be coded with a number that identifies you. Your name will not be on

any of these materials.

• A master list of names and code numbers will be kept in a completely separate,

confidential, password-protected computer database.

• All interviews will be recorded, deidentified and stored in a confidential computer

database. Once the interviews has been transcribed, the original recording will be

destroyed.

• When analysis of the data is conducted, your name will not be associated with your data in any way.

• Only research staff will have access to these files.

The research team, authorized UCLA personnel, may have access to study data and records to monitor the study. Research records provided to authorized, non-UCLA personnel will not contain identifiable information about you. Publications and/or presentations that result from this study will not identify you by name.

Employees of the University may have access to identifiable information as part of routine processing of your information, such as lab work or processing payment. However, University employees are bound by strict rules of confidentiality.

USE OF DATA FOR FUTURE RESEARCH (required section)

No data collected during this study, including de-identified data will be shared for future research.

WHO CAN I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS STUDY?

The research team:

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about the research, you can talk to the one of the researchers. Please contact Dr. Mark Litwin at [email protected] or at (310) 206-8183.

UCLA Office of the Human Research Protection Program (OHRPP):

If you have questions about your rights as a research subject, or you have concerns or suggestions and you want to talk to someone other than the researchers, you may contact the UCLA OHRPP by phone: (310) 206-2040; by email: [email protected] or by mail: Box 951406, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1406.

WHAT ARE MY RIGHTS IF I TAKE PART IN THIS STUDY?

You can choose whether or not you want to be in this study, and you may withdraw your consent and discontinue participation at any time.

Whatever decision you make, there will be no penalty to you, and no loss of benefits to which you were otherwise entitled.

You may refuse to answer any questions that you do not want to answer and still remain in the study.

You will be given a copy of this information to keep for your records.

Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Community News