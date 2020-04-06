Angela Gardner
Isolated Beauties got a flurry of photos sent in but last week we only added three. It seems that many of our ladies are in situations in which they can’t dress up for a photo shoot. No doubt due to family situations. Today we only have two new Isolated Beauties to add, and one of them is me. If you are able to get dressed and take a photo of yourself as you’d like to be dressed while out and about please send it along and I will feature it next Monday. In the meantime here is Alyssa Washington and myself.
Alyssa Washington
