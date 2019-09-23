TransTainment! Trans @ The Emmys, and More!

Spread the love















The Emmy Awards happened last night and being an entertainment column we should be writing about all the trans winners. Well, the only nominee for acting was Laverne Cox for her role in Orange is the New Black. Sadly she did not win — but she looked fabulous on the Red Carpet. (Actually it’s purple.)

RuPaul won best host for RuPaul’s Drag Race and the show garnered 14 nominations, winning the Emmy for best Reality Competition Program. Sadly Miss Charles did not attend the ceremony en femme. A former Drag Race competitor, Nina West, did walk the red , purple carpet in full drag thus assuring her place in history as the first drag queen to do so.

Pose star Billy Porter won for his role in the one show on television that has the most transgender actors working both on screen and behind the camera. Pose lost in the Best Drama category to Game of Thrones. Medieval murder, incest, and dragons beats out the heart rending tale of the New York House Ball scene of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Maybe next year.

Get the full list of nominees and winners from The New York Post.

The Comedy, it Burns

Caitlyn Jenner appeared last week on the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. Why you ask? Maybe it’s a masochistic part of her personality. She had to know when they invited her that it wasn’t going to be a day at the beach. Unless it’s one of those days when you fall asleep without sunscreen and your beach umbrella falls over so you are exposed to the full power of the sun and wake up severely burned. Every comic on the stage took a shot at Ms.Jenner and as these things go, there were no subtle bon mots. Here is a sample of what she endured.

“Caitlyn, I know you’ve only publicly identified as a woman for a few years, but I just want you to know that I know deep down, you’ve always been a c—. I spell it with a ‘K’, though, for you.” —Nikki Glaser “Hey, Caitlyn, you goddamn hypocrite. You’re like against gay marriage, you voted for Trump, you’re like the Auntie Tom of the trans community.” —Chris Redd to Caitlyn Jenner. “Here’s how fucked up Hollywood is. Bruce Jenner announces he’s transitioning and everybody applauds it, but when they find out he’s a republican, they’re outraged. Cut your dick off? Hero. Cut taxes? Hitler.” —Adam Carolla “Comedy Central wanted to have Caitlyn on a roast after her surgery so now they can pay her 20 percent less.” —Robert De Niro “You look like a real doll that’s been f—ed a littttle too close to the fireplace.” —Alec Baldwin on Caitlyn Jenner

Caityn took it all in stride and said this when she got the last word:

“I’m a person trying to figure out my life just like everyone else. All I want for future generations of transgender people is that if I can find the courage to be who I am, then you can too. If you have a problem with that, then you can suck my dick! If you can find it!”

“The Craft” Set for a Remake

The witchy 1996 cult favorite The Craft is getting a modern-day remake, and transgender Latinx actress Zoey Luna will be one of the four young women in the film’s coven, alongside Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Cailee Spaeny. The 1996 film followed four misfits who begin dabbling in witchcraft to improve their looks, love lives and social standing at their Los Angeles parochial high school. Of course that didn’t turn out well.

Zoey Luna previously starred in 15: A Quinceañera Story which documented the preparation and celebration of her 15th birthday. She has also worked on the dramatic series Pose. It’s unclear whether her character in The Craft will be transgender or not. No word yet on when the remake will begin shooting. Stay tuned and we’ll let you know when we know.

Entertainment Notes

Actress Charlize Theron has not posted any photos to Instagram in a long while but near the end of August she added a photo of her adopted trans daughter Jackson to her account. Jackson is wearing a red dress and picking fruit off a tree. Her face is obscured by some leaves. Learn more about Jackson on NickiSwift.com. You can see the photo on Instagram.

Bollywood film fans will be happy to learn that there is film coming in October that stars Bollywood’s first transgender actress. Her name is Shree Ghatak-Muhury and she portrays a character named Chapala in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Season’s Greetings. Ms. Ghatak-Muhury was leery of taking on a cliche transgender role but decided to sign on after seeing how the character interacts with others in the script. Learn more about the film and Ms. Ghatak-Muhury from mid-day.com.

The 2019 OUT at the Movies Int’l LGBT Film Festival happens Oct. 2-6 at Wake Forest University’s Byrum Welcome Center, 1834 Wake Forest Rd., and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex (Main/Babcock/Gold Theatres), 1533 S. Main St. One of the films in the festival is The Garden Left Behind. The film tells the story of an undocumented transgender woman trying to make a living in New York City. It features Carlie Guevara, Kristen Lovell and Tamera Williams. Ms. Guevara stars as Tina, the gypsy cab driver at the heart of the story. Starring as Tina’s therapist is veteran actor Ed Asner. The film was released in March and is playing on the festival circuit. If you’re in North Carolina don’t miss your chance to see it but be careful when you use the public restrooms.

Patricia Arquette won an Emmy for her role in the Hulu show The Act. During her acceptance speech she mentioned how much she missed her sister, Alexis Arquette, who passed away three years ago. Alexis was a trans actress and musician and she died of cardiac arrest. Patricia said that the entertainment industry should step up and start to hire more transgender people both on screen and behind the camera. For the sake struggling trans actors lets hope the industry heeds her request.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Fun & Entertainment