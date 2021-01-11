TransTainment! Trans in arts and entertainment

Spread the love















In 1981 James Bond fans were taken aback to learn that one of the super sexy Bond Girls in For Your Eyes Only, in a scene shot at a swimming pool, was a trans woman. Caroline Cossey, known under the name Tula, had her gender history splashed all over the tabloids and her career as a dance, super model and actor ended. The tribulations she endured was finally ended after she took the British government to the European Court of Human Rights, part of the effort to pass the Gender Recognition Act in Britain. Learn more about Tula from Pink News.

Nickelodeon, the kids network, has a show called Henry Danger. One of the character on the show is “Schwoz,” a genius of indiscernible foreign nationality. Schwoz is portrayed by trans man Michael D. Cohen. In an effort to help other trans kids find a career in showbiz Cohen worked with Nickelodeon to create the Trans Youth Acting Challenge. If you have a trans child who aspires to be an actor you must act right now to submit them for the Challenge. The deadline is today. Get details in this YouTube video.

Trans actors trodding the boards of venues down under have been a rarity. Cisgender (and most often white) actors have been booking the most work in Australian theater. That’s beginning to change as trans actors who had to leave Oz to make it are now returning to portray trans and nonbinary characters. Learn more about two of them, Seann Miley Moore and Glace Chase, in a publication called Limelight.

The young and naive among us may believe that bands and singers who make it big these days are like the Beatles or The Rolling Stones, and each song was written by the band or the singer who hits the top ten. Even back in the ‘60s songwriters most often provided the lyrics and melodies and other people recorded the songs. Singer/songwriter Teddy Geiger has written many hit songs for artists like Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Tiesto, Empire of the Sun, James Blunt, Birdy and DJ Snake. Geiger came out as a trans woman in 2017 and has been working on recording her own material. She has a new single titled Sharkbait. Here is her video for the tune.

A trans woman writer has become the first trans woman to have her debut novel published by a big-five publishing house. Torrey Peters‘ novel Transition, Baby, will be available on January 12. It’s the story of three New Yorkers in their late 30s as they face various life crises and contemplate an unconventional solution to their problems: raising a child together. Peters is a complex person who gave up an academic life to pursue the fantasy of becoming a tech CEO’s trophy wife. He never divorced and married her so she settled for being his mistress for a year. Then she gave that up to return to writing. You can read more about her life on the Vulture website.

Abril Zamora is a Spanish trans woman who is an actress, writer and director who is famous in Spain for playing the role of Moon in Fox Spain’s Vis a Vis. The actress was featured as a transgender female prisoner in the Spanish series. In The Mess You Leave Behind, she is seen as Tere and appears in six episodes. The 39-year-old actress has worked in a series of films and television shows including Paquita Salas, Undetectable, Anchored, The One That Looms and Perfume: The Story of a Murderer. She has also written the second season of Elite for Netflix. Her work in The Mess You Leave Behind was commended for being a real portrayal of a transgender character. Being transgender is not the major defining trait of Tere. Learn more from meaww.com.

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment