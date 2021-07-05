TransTainment 7/4/21

Spread the love















Miss Nevada is Trans!

Miss USA pageant contestant Kataluna Enriquez won her state title on Sunday, beating out 21 other contestants to represent Nevada in the prestigious Miss USA pageant, scheduled for Nov. 29. She makes history as the first openly transgender woman to win a state title in the pageant and compete in the national contest. The Miss Universe system has allowed transgender women to enter since 2012. If Enriquez wins the Miss USA pageant and advances to Miss Universe, she will be the second trans woman to compete in that pageant since Spain’s Angela Ponce in 2018. Congratulations to Kataluna on her win and best of luck in the November pageant.

Some Very Brady Drag

Here’s a story, of a lovely lady. . .who happens to be portrayed by a drag queen. Paramount Plus, which is home to RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, debuted Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch on June 30. Queen of mean Bianca Del Rio takes the role of Carol Brady and other queens portray the other female Brady clan members. Some of the original Bunch reprise their roles in the show. RuPaul appears as a wig salesperson and the whole thing is done replicating the style of the original show using green screen technology. If you were a Brady Bunch fan back in the day and you love drag then this just might be the show for you. Learn more about it from a review in Variety.

Pose Actress Mj Rodriquez Releases a Single

You may appreciate Mj Rodriquez’s work on the Pose series but did you know that in addition to her acting and modeling she is also a singer? The actress, whose full name is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, released a single at the end of June titled Something to Say. What the song says to a 21st century disco beat is that the human race is more similar than different and all people should get along. Mj is also set to begin another acting job in September when she will work with comic actress Maya Rudolph (SNL) in a project called Loot. Check out Something to Say right now.

India’s First Trans Model is Ready for the Silver Screen

India’s first transgender model Nikkiey Chawla is hoping to move into acting for films and TV. After her transition in 2009 Chawla managed to become India’s first trans woman model and appeared on some television shows such as MTV Crunch and Ace of Space. While not a seasoned actor the experience helped her develope a taste for performing in front of the cameras but she vowed that she won’t take on any role that casts transgender people in a bad light. She does hope to be able to portray evil female villains at some point in her career. Right now the Covid-19 situation in India is making it hard to get any kind of work. Learn more about her from Entertainment Times.

TRANScendent Sounds Festival 2021

GRAMMY.com’s TRANScendent Sounds Festival 2021 is an online celebration of trans performers and you can watch it now on the GRAMMY.com website. The show is hosted by Pose star Angelica Ross, and features performances from Nomi Ruiz, Shea Diamond, KC Ortiz, Brody Ray, and Mal Blum, as well as appearances by Billy Porter and more.

September Mornings is Streaming

A transgender woman in Brazil leaves her hometown and everything she knows to go to the city and live as her true self. Part of that self is singing the songs of a popular romantic singer from the ‘70s, and she finds an opportunity to do that in a nightclub, while working days as a messenger. The first season of the show debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 25. Drama occurs when part of her past tracks her down. Watch the trailer for September Mornings below.

That’s our entertainment and arts wrap up for today! See you next month.

















