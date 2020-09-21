TransTainment!

Spread the love















Covering the show biz beat, it’s TransTaintment! We keep you up to date on what transgender actors are appearing in TV, film, and more. On with the show!

Trans At The 2020 Emmys

RuPaul won her fifth Emmy for best host for her work on RuPaul’s Drag Race during a virtual ceremony Saturday night. RuPaul’s Emmy success also comes after the RuPaul’s Drag Race community lost former contestant Chi Chi DeVayne. The drag queen, whose other name was Zavion Davenport, died of pneumonia in August. He was 34. RuPaul remembered Chi Chi saying, “I’d like to dedicate this Emmy to one of my girls, Chi Chi DeVayne. May you rest in power and perfection.” For more info on the win see the story from Deadline.

Laverne Cox was nominated in the category Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her portrayal of Sophia Burset on Orange is The New Black. The Emmy went to Cherry Jones from Succession.

Pose On The Rustic Runway

Indya Moore of Pose and Queen & Slim made their New York Fashion Week debut during Jason Wu’s show at Spring Studios Terrace. The show was, as most everything is these day, different due to the pandemic. The runway was more of a garden path as the show was held outside with the small audience socially distancing. Wearing designer masks, of course. Moore modeled a terracottas-colored eyelet maxi dress accessorized with beaded jewelry and tasseled sandals. Learn more from Page Six Style. Thanks to Alyssa Washington for pointing out the fashion news.

Miss Washington also let us know about a new show on STARZ called P-Valley, and it’s star Nicco Annan. Annan plays the non-binary owner of a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. The character is Uncle Clifford who displays both male and female characteristics while they keep the club running and the patrons happy. Annan has been playing the character in various vehicles for eleven years. You can find more info on the character and the show on the Them website.

Space, The Final Frontier

Star Trek goes where it’s never gone before. Almost. Star Trek: Discovery returns with a transgender character and a nonbinary character. But, one of them is a Trill. Star Trek Deep Space 9 fans will remember the station’s science officer Jadzia Dax. She was merged with a Trill symbiotic called Corzon Dax. Trills merge with hosts of either sex. Curzon Dax was male and was a pal of Deep Space 9’s commander who regularly called Jadzia “old man.” So while Discovery is bringing in a Trill who has most likely lived for several centuries in hosts both male and female the first many gendered Trill in the Star Trek universe was Jadzia Dax on Deep Space 9.

The Trill host on Discovery will be played by trans actor Ian Alexander. His character’s name is Gray. The non-binary character, named Adira, will be played by Blu del Barrio. They are non-binary in this universe and came out to their parents after they landed the role. For more info visit LGBTQ Nation. The show returns to CBS All Access in October.

A Film Triptych in Two Eyes

Writer-director Travis Fine’s Two Eyes is a film that travels from the 19th century to the 1970s and 2020. It tells the stories of different characters in each segment who are questioning or discovering themselves, and others who are full of acceptance, who embrace and guide them. One of the stars is the gender outlaw herself, Kate Bornstein, who plays a compassionate trans non-binary counsellor named Andrea. Her scene partner is Jalin, a gifted young musician has attempted suicide after a relationship ends and he believes he was dumped because he is transgender. Jalin is played by gifted trans musician Ryan Cassata who is no stranger to longtime TGF users. The film premiered in August during the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival. Film critic James Kleinmann said, “Kate Bornstein brings humanity, warmth and a lifetime of experience to Andrea as she attempts to make Jalin to feel more at ease with himself. While Ryan Cassata brings a poignant depth to Jalin’s despair that draws us in, with subtle, nuanced work.” For more on the film visit The Queer Review.

More TransTainment next month!

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment