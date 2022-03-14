TransTainment 3/14/22

Spread the love

Joe vs. Carol stars John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. That’s put Mitchell in front of the press as they do interviews promoting the show. While Mitchell has come out as nonbinary while responding to questions, they are often asked about the appropriateness of a man playing a trans woman in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Mitchell has an answer to the question and we quote what they say to the critics, [They say] “…only trans people can play that role because it’s a trans role. I’m not trans, I’m non-binary, but that’s a slippery slope because the character is forced into an operation and is not really trans.” Hedwig did do anything for love and hence her dilemma. Read more in LBTGQ Nation.

Tyler DiChiara have been cast in The CW’s Batman spin off, Gotham Knights, which is currently in the pilot phase of production. DiChiara plays Cullen Row, a young trans man who has spent years hiding his true self from an abusive, unaccepting parent. The transgender teen is ready to fight his own battles. Learn more about the new show and its stars from Yahoo Entertainment.

If you’ve been watching The Dropout and wondering who Ana Arriola is you’re in luck. We’re going to tell you. When Elizabeth Holmes started Theranos based on nonexistent technology Ana Arriola, a former product line manager at Apple, was brought on board to add legitimacy to Theranos’ scam product, a box that could do blood sample analysis vastly faster than current laboratories could. Arriola was (and is) nonbinary and in The Dropout is portrayed by nonbinary actor Nicky Endres.

Ana only lasted at Theranos from September to December 2007. She quit after learning Elizabeth Holmes was using the fake tech to do blood analysis on cancer patients. After putting a few things together Arriola wrote “Altruism through Corrupt Unethical Science-Fiction” on her LinkedIn page. Learn more from Distractify.

TransTainment sends congratulation to Michaela Jae “Mj” Rodriguez for being picked byTIME magazine as one of 12 honorees for its inaugural 2022 Women of the Year issue which came out for International Women’s Day. In an interview with TIME Ms. Rodriguez said, “When I was younger, I didn’t have representation for anyone of color in the LGBTQI community. Now I want to be the example. I want to show them that it’s possible”.

The trans musician and producer Sophie Xeon, who died last year as the result of an accident which occurred while she was attempting to take a photo of the moon, has been eternally memorialized by The International Astronomical Union. The TIAU has named asteroid 1980 RE1 Sophiexeon in the musician’s honor.

The Broadway musical Hadestown is based on Greek myth and features three performers who act as the Fates. They dance and play instruments while they dispense visions of the future. Last week one of the Fates could not perform due to illness and at the last minute the show’s dance captain T. Oliver Reid stepped into the role. With a dress from Macy’s and some glittering eye makeup Reid became Auntie Fate. Reid was able to step into the role since, as dance captain, he knew all the choreography. He had some concern before going on stage that the audience would be put off by his beard but it seems they accepted it as just something you might expect from an ancient destiny goddesses. A Fate can have a beard if she wants one. Reid did his own makeup having done drag in La Cage.

Alyssa Washington let us know about the introduction of a trans woman in the reality show Naked and Afraid. Each show takes two people to the wilderness and leaves them without food, water, gear — or clothes. They have to survive for 21 days together. Terra, 37, from Florida made history when she became the first out trans woman to appear on the show. When asked about what it took in the way of courage to go on Naked and Afraid she said, “It’s empowering. I’m going through my own transitional journey. And I know now that if I just stick with it there’s nothing I cannot do in this world.” Her partner on the show was a South African farmer who, due to the naked thing, found out about Terra’s gender status when they were dropped off. He adjusted quickly and said in an interview, “Terra is awesome. Someone as unique as that, to have the courage to come out, she’s a hero in my eyes already.” He had to leave the show after sustaining a concussion just three days into the ordeal. Read more about it on Yahoo or the Advocate.

