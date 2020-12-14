TransTainment 12/14/20

Spread the love















With the virus situation putting a damper on Christmas time good cheer performers who have had to forego on stage performances all year are going online. Producers Murray Hodgson and Peter Hendrickson (Murray & Peter Present) are doing the 2020 tour of their outrageous annual Christmas drag show in a special streaming version. It’s called A Drag Queen Christmas 2020 and features some of the most celebrated contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. The online event is a jam packed 2-hour holiday spectacular unlike any other. You can watch it right now On-Demand at www.dragfans.com

Only people who don’t believe we’re in the midst a dangerous pandemic are going to go out and gather with others to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Kissing at midnight? No way. The rest of the nation will celebrate some other way. Several of RuPaul’s Drag Race stars are going to be online with drag fun in the form of an 11-hour virtual drag New Year’s event. 16 stars from Drag Race will perform in PEG Presents New Years Queens: Goodbye 2020, on Friday, Dec. 31, taking place around the globe. The festivities will be hosted in New York by Miz Cracker and Peppermint, and in Los Angeles by Trixie Mattel, Katya, Alaska Thunderf–k and Bob the Drag Queen. There will be lip syncing to die for and fabulous costumes on everyone. Get your tickets and learn more about who will be performing on the event website.

If you weren’t around in the ‘70s you may have missed the San Francisco gender-bending, sequin-studded or naked in-your-face hippies known as The Cockettes. In the last hours of 1969 some dozen Cockettes exploded into public consciousness by wildly dancing and flailing on the stage of the Pagoda Palace Theater in San Francisco’s North Beach while singing the Rolling Stones’ Honky Tonk Women. The group quickly gained a Bay Area cult following because of its monthly LSD-laced late Saturday night performances that became part of the Palace’s Nocturnal Dream Show. Surviving members of The Cockettes are marking fifty years since the group came together in a Haight Ashbury commune. They paved the way for the more sedate drag stars of today. Get their whole history from SFGate.

What is a death drop? It’s the maneuver in which a drag queen falls dramatically to the floor in a move similar to a split but not quite so exposing. What is Death Drop? It’s a new murder mystery play that opened last week in London’s West End. Live theater. Despite the pandemic. One of the stars of the show is Courtney Act, who was adamant: the show must go on. The show was written by London drag performer Holly Stars along with Courtney Act, Monet X Change, and Vinegar Strokes. Here is an interview with the stars.

That’s TransTainment for this month. Happy holidays to all and to all a goodnight.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment