Transgender Film & Video

A reboot of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser just finished shooting and we learn that transgender actress Jamie Clayton is portraying Pinhead, the leader of the other dimensional S&M Cenobites. In this version of the story Hellraiser Hell no longer has a Priest, but a Priestess. It will be interesting to see Clayton playing the evil villain and having a skull full of pins is certainly a new look for her. Can she look sexy while committing atrocities? Will it play in Peoria?

Barker is a producer on the film and is loaded with enthusiasm for the production. He’s quoted in The Hollywood Reporter thusly, “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect.”

Jamie Clayton makes history with this role as she is the first trans actress to play the lead in a horror film. The film will premier on Hulu in 2022.

Abigail Thorn is an actress and podcast producer who started a podcast called Philosophy Tube eight years ago. She began producing it while living as male but came out to her listeners as a trans woman this past January. On the acting front she is scheduled to appear in a remake of the classic Western Django. With all that going on she’s made the papers with her role as part of the trio that hosts a popular podcast in Britain called. “Kill James Bond!” In addition to Thorn her fellow podsters are Alice Caldwell-Kelly, and Devon. The trio watch a different Bond movie every two weeks and then give 007 a socialist, feminist critique. As you can tell from the title they are not that fond of Bond. Learn more about the Kill James Bond podcast and Abigail Thorn on, of all places, the Yahoo sports page.

Bretman Rock is a 23-year-old Filipino beauty influencer with nearly 9-million subscribers on YouTube. We’ve covered him before as one of the male makeup gurus who show viewers how to put on makeup by doing it on themselves. Now we must report that Rock has made history by wearing a modified Playboy Bunny costume on the digital cover of that magazine. He is the first openly gay man to do so. The magazine has said they will be releasing more photos from the photo session and behind the scenes video. In the meantime here is Rock’s bunny cover.

Angelica Ross first came to our attention as the founder of an organization called TransTech Social Enterprises that helps put trans people to work in tech jobs. She appeared on The Daily Show in 2016 to talk about that effort. She then started getting acting offers and really broke out as a performer. She made history as the first trans woman actress to book two series-regular roles after she was cast on the ninth season of FX’s American Horror Story: 1984, and then the tenth season of the horror anthology series. She starred in Pose for three seasons, also on FX, which explored New York’s LGBTQ drag culture in the late 1980s. Learn more about her acting, singing, and activism from an interview with Metro Weekly. AHS: Double Feature airs new episodes Wednesdays through October 20 on FX, and is available for streaming on Hulu.

Mercury Stardust is a TikTok creator who is known on the platform as the Trans Handy Ma’am. She produces TikTok videos on home repair and maintenance topics and has posted 97 TikToks in all. She was surprised and shocked to learn that all of her videos were muted by the platform. TikTok allows creators to use background music and Stardust picked a Steven Universe remix to play behind her home repair tips. Then, with no notice, based on her picking audio that TikTok recommended, her videos became silent. Useful only to people who can read lips. Musician and audio expert Sean Szolek-Van Valkenburgh is one of Stardust’s fan and he came up with a work-around that let him filter out all of the music while keeping Stardust’s voice. It’s not the highest fidelity experience but it will get her back on TikTok with her tips. Read more on the audio fix on Buzzfeed.

Category: Transgender Community News