Transgender Arts and Entertainment — TransMediaArts!

Welcome to Trans Media Arts! Here are the latest stories in transgender media.

A well-known transgender YouTuber is upset about being “dead-named,” or being called the name which was your former name. During a recent online video conference in California. Miles McKenna, a well-known YouTube personality, and LGBTQ activist appeared Saturday at VidCon, a multi-day conference on digital video and online creation. McKenna was invited to discuss issues on queer identity in social media platforms, but he, as the pronoun he prefers, was called the wrong name by the panel’s moderator Stevie Levine. VidCon has since apologized. Get the details from The New York Daily News.

Scarlett Johansson, best known for her role as Black Widow in The Avengers, says “I should be allowed to play any person.” That would include playing transgender people which she was going to do in the movie Rub & Tug, until she backed out of it after backlash. She has been known to play controversial roles in the past. She feels art should be “free of restrictions”. Read The Washington Post story for more of what she said.

The FX series Pose has made history by garnering 6 Emmy nominations. Pose made history by casting five transgender actresses in series regular roles, while also having the largest LGBTQ presence on a primetime series. The series was recently greenlit for Season three. ET online has all the info.

A beautiful piece in The New York Times showcases the many transgender opera singers who risk their careers at times, just to do what they love and be their true selves. Trans women’s voices don’t change a whole lot, especially if you don’t try to raise it. But testosterone changes the voices of trans men. A change to the voice of an opera singer can be devastating if not handled and retrained through hard work.

There is a show on MTV called Are You the One, now in its 8th season. This year there is a new twist on the dating show featuring all gender fluid (including transgender) singles. It was announced in May but there is a new teaser clip of a compelling encounter between Kai, a trans man, and Jenna a trans women.

Zach Barack, who appears in the latest Spiderman movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is the first openly trans actor featured in a Marvel film – his character, also named Zach, is a classmate of Peter Parker’s. Zach is grateful for the role and for what it means for the trans, and especially trans-masculine, community. The Detroit News has the more.

Sara Davis Buechner has been a classical pianist for over 60 years. As a prominent figure in music and proud transgender woman, Sara also appears at LGBTQ events to speak about her experience transitioning from David to Sara Davis, at age 39. Feeling trapped but obligated to play the part of David, Sara felt herself depressed and suicidal—until she found the strength to become who she was always meant to be. She has a Japanese wife and visits her her hometown often in Japan to perform for the New Japan Philharmonic. Read more in this great Savvy Tokyo story.

To beat the heat this summer, there are some gender-themed books that you can curl up with in an air-conditioned nook and read. Pink News highlights 7 hot books to cool your summer off.

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment