Trans News Now 8/26/24

Parker Tirrell, a 15-year-old transgender female from New Hampshire, has been allowed to participate with her school’s girls soccer team. Judge Landya McCafferty granted a temporary injunction against New Hampshire’s ban on transgender females in girls’ sports. She appeared in court in her team uniform, and left to participate in practice. The New Hampshire Bulletin has this story.

Judge M. Hannah Lauck in Virginia has issued a preliminary injunction against Virginia’s ban on transgender students in girls’ sports. This story comes from The Hill.

The Supreme Court upheld the block on the new rules for Title IX. The Department of Justice had asked that the rules be enforced while appeals are heard in courts, according to Them.

In an en-banc ruling, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the ruling of a three-judge panel, which had granted Houston County, Georgia, deputy Anna Lange insurance coverage for her gender-affirming surgery. The Advocate has this story.

Vanity Williams, a 34-year-old veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was shot to death in Houston. She died on August 3, but we are just learning that she was a transgender Black woman. This story comes from The Advocate.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a new rule, saying that transgender people cannot change the sex on their driver’s license. They will not even acknowledge a court order to change the sex listed on a birth certificate. Further, workers have been instructed to keep a list of those who requested that the sex listed on their driver’s licenses be changed. The Texas Tribune has this story.

Texas A&M has ended its transgender health care services. Students and former students used to get gender-affirming medical care through the program, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has issued updates to its General Handbook. According to the update, “Worthy individuals who do not pursue surgical, medical, or social transition away from their biological sex at birth may be baptized and confirmed.” The Deseret News has this story.

The state of Florida has removed the LGBTQ+ travel section from its tourism website. This story comes from Them.

Former U.S. Representative and part-time drag queen George Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft in a federal court. He will be sentenced February 7. The Advocate has this story.

This week, the Democrats held their political convention. They nominated Kamala Harris for president. She has a strong record of support for LGBTQ rights, and has long been a supporter of transgender rights, as The Advocate points out.

Vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz made a surprise appearance at the LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting at the Democratic National Convention. He spoke a bit, reminding the delegates that he was the faculty advisor for the Gay-Straight Alliance. He said, “Rights don’t work like pie. There’s enough for everybody.” The Advocate has this story.

The Advocate has an article about the LGBTQ planks in the Democrats’ platform.

Will Ferrell’s documentary about his friendship with transgender woman Harper Steele is set to come out next month, and the publicity has started. The Advocate has an article about how Will Ferrell bonded with Harper Steele on a cross-country road trip.

Blake Lively got herself into trouble for using the t-slur to refer to transgender women, or at least gender creative people. This story comes from the New York Post.

J.K. Rowling did not tweet anything for almost two weeks, following a lawsuit from Imane Khelif over the author’s deliberate misgendering of her and misstatements about the test results which she may have failed. Ms. Rowling resumed tweeting on Friday. This story comes from Them

In Australia, a judge ruled that the social media platform Giggle For Girls discriminated against a transgender woman, Roxanne Tickle, when they banned her from the group. The Guardian has this story.

Phil Donahue passed away this week. He interviewed gay and trans people on his show, at a time when public acceptance of LGBTQ people was not that common. He is remembered in an article for The Advocate.

One of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention this week was a non-binary drag queen from rural Pennsylvania. The Advocate has an interview with John Hellman, whose drag name is Belle Pepper.

This week, Florida held its primary election for state and local offices. Ashley Brundage, a transgender woman, won the Democratic primary for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives. The Advocate feels certain that she will win the election in November, although her opponent is the incumbent state representative.

The Gender Liberation Movement is getting set to march on Washington, D.C. They want the right to body autonomy, among other demands. This story comes from Them.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

