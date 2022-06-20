Trans News Now 6/20/22

Spread the love

President Biden signed an executive order during a Pride event at the White House. The executive order directs the Department of Health and Human Services to work with the states to expand gender-affirming health care and counseling for mental health. Politico has this story. The order itself can be found on The White House website.

A lot of people welcomed President Biden’s executive order, saying that it was about time. This reaction can be found in PinkNews.

On the same day when the President signed his executive order, attorneys for the state of Arkansas argued in court that they should be allowed to prevent transgender minors from getting gender-affirming health care. Courthouse News has this story.

In Ohio, the president of the state Senate says that it will take up the bill to ban transgender women from girls’ and women’s sports, but will remove the option to resolve disputes with a genital inspection. This story comes from The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Lately, a lot of Republicans have been trying to ban children from attending drag shows. Who better than RuPaul to set them straight? If only they would listen. This story comes from Out.com has this story.

A transgender woman was pistol-whipped in Philadelphia, and two others who came to her aid were also fired at. Police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect. Fox 29 has this story.

A nursing home which refused a transgender veteran has settled the lawsuit which charged it with discrimination. NBC News has this story.

Maine Public Radio has the story of a thrift shop that specializes in transgender and non-binary clients.

Democrats in the House of Representatives are calling for more gender-neutral restrooms in the Capitol, LGBTQ Nation reports.

Michele Fiore, who falsely claimed that the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting was “transgendering,” won her primary for Treasurer in Nevada. The incumbent Treasurer won the Democratic party nomination for re-election, with no primary challenger. This story comes from Newsweek.

Many large corporations signed a pledge stating their opposition to anti-LGBTQ state legislation. Some of the companies which signed that pledge have nonetheless been donating to lawmakers who sponsored anti-LGBTQ legislation, including Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas, and Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee. The 19th has this story.

Jude Watson grew up with a passion for social work. That led Jude to volunteer, and volunteering led to leadership. Now, Jude Watson is an out trans MBA candidate at UC Berkeley, and president of the MBA Association student body. Poets and Quants has a profile.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health came out with new guidelines this week. The new guidelines say that hormones can start at age 14, two years earlier than the previous standard. They also lowered the minimum age for some surgeries, such as mastectomies. (Genital surgery is still not recommended before the age of 17.) The Associated Press got hold of an advance copy of the recommendations.

A new study of Canadian teens found that transgender teens are 7.6 times as likely to attempt suicide as are cisgender teens. This is a higher number than we have typically found. This story comes from Medical News Today.

A new short film called Valentine deals with exploring gender identity while in a long-term relationship. Yes, some of us have been in this movie. Them has an interview with Jacob Tobia and Sadie Scott from this film.

Jules Ohman has written her first novel. The main character is an androgynous model, and the author was offered a career modeling. She gave an interview to them.

Some Conservative MPs have joined with Labour to support a ban on conversion therapy which covers transgender people. It will be interesting to see if the proposal gets enough votes to pass. PinkNews has this story.

The Guardian reports that British people are not so divided on transgender rights.

LGBTQ Nation reports that transgender journalists Freddie McConnell and Vic Parson have turned down offers to write about Pride for The Guardian, because of the paper’s history of transgender writings.

Dublin Pride has cut ties with Ireland’s main broadcast network, RTE, because the Network has allowed people to make anti-transgender statements. PinkNews has this story.

Pakistan has a historical transgender community, but transgender people have had trouble getting into mainstream society. This story comes from The Washington Blade.

A Lithuanian man was arrested for murdering a transgender woman in Surin, Thailand. Nextshark has this story.

The New York Times had a story about the battle over the medical treatment of transgender people, especially minors. An unfortunate amount of the article included interviews with anti-transgender people, who raised questions for which they offered no supporting evidence. This prompted a lot of backlash, according to PinkNews.

LGBTQ Nation has definitions and more of Bigender and Demigender.

An article in Today’s Parent talks about how to teach your children to be trans allies.

A transgender woman, Xara D’Karn, writes about living in a small town (population 47) in an article for Rocky Mountain PBS.

Mama Gloria Allen, an activist and trans elder in Chicago, passed away at the age of 76. Her last known interview is this week’s LGBTQ&A.

The Internet was a different place before the creation of the World Wide Web. But, in the 1980s, transgender women created a community on the Internet, using BBSs. Security Boulevard has this bit of history.

