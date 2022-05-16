Trans News Now 5/16/22

Spread the love

Deja Lynn Alvarez, who is running for the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives, is profiled by The Advocate.

Zeloszelos Marchandt has held several job titles, and now, the one he wants in Oregon state Representative. If elected, he would be the first transgender male to hold statewide office in the U.S. The Advocate has a profile.

A letter to the editor of The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel announces that, after a long career at Catholic schools, Anne Curley has left the church because of its policy regarding the acceptance of transgender Catholics.

Pope Francis said this week that “God does not disown” LGBTQ Catholics. It comes as welcome words to many LGBTQ Catholics, but the fact remains that this Pope has not shown much acceptance of transgender people, as the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s stance on accepting transgender people indicates. The Advocate has this story.

One mother in Oklahoma, Tiffany Holloway, was so upset at how her church treated her transgender son that she walked away and founded her own church. LGBTQ Nation has the story of the Church of the Prismatic Light, which can be found on TikTok.

Two court rulings out of Texas go in opposite directions. First, the bad news. The Texas Supreme Court lifted the injunction on the Department of Family and Protective Services’ investigation of families with transgender children for potential charges of “child abuse.” This is a case where the headline is much worse than the contents of the decision. The State Supreme Court let stand the injunction against investigating the specific families involved in this case, but overturned generalizing of the injunction to cover all families with transgender children, even if they are not part of this case. The Austin American-Statesman has this story.

In another court ruling in Texas, Children’s Medical Center in Dallas will reopen its GENECIS program for transgender children, at least for now. The former head of the program sued to have it reopened, and the judge agreed reopening until the case is heard. This story comes from The Hill.

In Alabama, the attorneys who filed the lawsuit challenging the the state’s new law banning the medical treatment of gender dysphoria in minors have been accused of “judge shopping,” that’s choosing where to file a case in order to get the best chance of success. This comes up because the attorneys dropped previous lawsuits in other district courts before filing in this district. AL.com has this story.

Scientific American tries to explain the science behind giving children and adolescents gender-affirming medical care.

Dr. Narendra Kaushik, a surgeon in New Delhi, India, plans to transplant a uterus into a transgender woman. The Mirror has this story.

Yale University School of Medicine has a new study showing that the medicine behind the new anti-transgender laws of Texas and Alabama is flawed. The study is long and detailed; if you want the overview, look at a press release from Yale Law School, which contributed to the study.

Tennessee now forbids transgender females from competing in women’s college sports. Last year, many states did not include college sports in bans of transgender athletes, allowing the NCAA to be the regulatory authority. This year, more states are telling the NCAA what to do. The Advocate has this story.

JSTOR has a lengthy review of transgender legal battles through the years.

Missouri is considering legislation about transgender children, and that is causing anxiety among transgender children and their families. KCUR public radio has this story.

Last week, it appeared that Louisiana’s “Don’t Say Gay” law had died in committee. This week, the bill is alive again, at least for a moment, thanks to a rarely-used parliamentary procedure. If passed, it would extend the prohibition on discussing gender identity or sexual orientation through grade 8, according to The Advocate.

Ten LGBTQ teens, including two transgender teens, talked to The 19th about their suicide ideation.

LGBTQ Nation asked, “What happens when a transgender man needs Plan B?”

BBC Sport has experts with different opinions debate the inclusion of transgender athletes.

L Morgan Lee has become the first transgender woman to be nominated for a Tony award. She appears in the musical A Strange Loop. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

The new thriller They/Them is a horror film set at a camp that participates in conversion therapy. It will be coming to Peacock in August. You can read about it from them.

Marvel comics announced two new transgender superheroes, who will make their debut in a Pride-themed comic next month. Comicbook.com has this story.

Calvin Klein has a new ad featuring a pregnant man, and it is causing controversy, according to NDTV.

On International Day of Transgender Visibility employees of The Louse Lawrence Transgender Archive were greeted by an SUV parked in the middle of their office. The driver lost control, smashed through the rear wall of the archive, and ran. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the damage was largely confined to the office. Most of the collection was untouched. Damaged items were promptly removed and safely stored. LLTA is insured but with a high deductible and they need donations to meet their goal of raising $10,000. Click here to make a donation.

June 16 brings Pride & Joy, a special evening where trans young people (and their friends and families!) can see themselves as part of a larger community and can experience the power of connection through storytelling. The event happens in New York City and is sponsored by The Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund. Click here to register.

Yasmin Finney, who appears on the new show Heartstopper, experienced an incident at a restaurant which triggered some gender dysphoria. Out.com has this story.

Mattel is releasing three new Little People figurines of RuPaul. You can read about it on Out.com.

A new movie called Femme is a revenge thriller featuring drag. Out.com has the details.

If you are about to go to your first drag show, you can prepare yourself by looking at a primer found on LGBTQ Nation.

The opening of the U.K. Parliament included the typical speech, read by Prince Charles this time, in which the desires of the ruling party are laid out. In this speech, it was made clear that the ban on conversion therapy will not include transgender people. PinkNews has this story.

A lawsuit challenging the NHS over the long wait times to see a gender therapist will be heard by the High Court. This story comes from PinkNews.

Transgender issues are bothering Britain’s largest academic union. Inside Higher Education has this story.

Last week, we told you about a highschool teacher in South Dakota who sent a letter to his students outlining his anti-transgender stance. This week, he resigned, according to The Watertown Public Opinion.

For Pride season, Target is selling binders and packers for gender nonconforming people. Out has this story.

Hugh Ryan is a historian whose most recent book is on the Women’s House of Detention, a prison in Greenwich Village in which the lesbians and yes, transgender men arrested during protests were housed. He talks about this history in The LGBTQ&A podcast.

Beto O’Rourke is running to replace Greg Abbott as governor of Texas. The two could not be more different, especially in regards to their views on transgender people. Mr. O’Rourke spent Mother’s Day cooking burgers for Amber Briggle and her family, including her transgender son Max. This is the same family whom Attorney General Ken Paxton once visited, a visit which failed in its mission of showing him that transgender people are just people. He then talked about the visit on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The Advocate has this story.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

