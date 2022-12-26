Trans News Now 12/26/22

Spread the love

We told you that Jennifer Williams would be the first transgender person to serve on a city council in New Jersey. Well, it turns out that she had an eleven-vote lead, but provisional ballots that have been approved have allowed her opponent to tie her. Metro Weekly has this story.

The Transportation Security Administration announced this week that, at long last, they will roll out new, gender-neutral scanners early next year. The announcement that the TSA was going to replace the screening units took place last March. This story comes from them.

The Medical University of South Carolina told the state legislature that it is no longer providing hormone treatments to transgender minors. They also say that they never did gender confirmation surgery on anyone. The Post and Courier has this story.

A bill to ban transgender minors from receiving medical or surgical treatment of gender dysphoria has been introduced in the New Hampshire legislature. This story can be found in LGBTQ Nation.

The Congressional Equality Caucus released its initial report. They found that LGBTQ+ people experience significant disparities, particularly in education, employment, housing, and health care. LGBTQ Nation has this report.

Transgender youth in Arizona will have fewer rights in the new year, as Arizona Public Media.

The Indiana state legislature will consider a bill similar to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, popularly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. IntoMore has this story.

In Texas, a school which removed LGBTQ+ books from the school library is facing an investigation by the Department of Education. This story appears in The Advocate.

Elon Musk told a group of Tesla investors that he would not “suppress my views” on transgender people “just to boost the stock price.” Given how his stocks are doing, he may regret that decision very soon. This story comes from PinkNews.

A report in Reuters says that listening to detransitioners is important for refining the science of how to deal with transgender people. It is true that figuring out who is likely to detransition is useful, even though science is unlikely to ever be completely sure of who will and who will not detransition.

The International Olympic Committee has released its guidelines for the inclusion of transgender athletes, and they are talking of inclusion, not exclusion. Still, the guidelines stress “fairness,” which is often cited by those pushing for exclusion. PinkNews has this story.

An editorial in The Los Angeles Times called on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to do away with gendered categories.

Daniel Sea appeared on the original version of The L Word, and makes an appearance on the reboot as well. This time, they are playing a trans elder. PinkNews has this story.

The Lensa AI Portraiture app produces drawings of the subject. The drawings can provide transgender affirmation for some, but the fact that they are drawings is a problem for others, according to them.

Pornhub is reporting a significant increase in the viewing of transgender porn. Out.com has this story.

Mar’Quis Jackson, a Black trans man, was murdered in Philadelphia. The Advoate has this story.

Caelee Lovelight was found dead from a gunshot wound in Phoenix. She was a 27-year-old transgender woman. There was a man in the care with her, who had been stabbed several times; he was taken to a hospital, but died there. This story comes from them.

Henry Berg-Brosseau, a 24-year-old transgender rights advocate and son of a state Senator from Kentucky, committed suicide. The AP has this story.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem cancelled a healthcare contract with The Transformation Project. The group plans to sue over the cancellation. This story comes from The Argus Leader.

In a recent tweet, J.K. Rowling wished a person who gave her mild support for using her money to fund a rape crisis centre that only serves cisgender women with “Merry Terfmas.” This caused many to question what the phrase means, while I question why she objects to the term TERF as a slur, yet uses it to apply to herself. This story comes from The Advocate.

Eureka O’Hara is the latest drag queen to come out as transgender. She says, “I know who I am without question.” PinkNews has this story.

Monet X Change will make her opera debut in February playing the part of the Duchess of Krakenthorp, a non-singing role in The Daughter of the Regiment. She will appear with Minnesota Opera. This story comes from Out.com.

An article in them explains how drag became a whipping child of the far right.

The Library of Congress announced this year’s additions to the National Film Registry. Several films made by or concerning LGBTQ+ people are on this year’s list, including Hairspray. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Scotland passed its Gender Reform Act, including the right of transgender people to self-identify their gender. PinkNews reports that comedian Elaine Miller flashed a pubic wig in protest of the law, but the law passed anyway. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has raised the possibility that the law may be blocked at the federal level. PinkNews has this story as well.

Spain passed its gender recognition reform, which also includes the right to self-identify gender. This story comes from BBC News.

The BBC released a year-end list of 100 Women in the news, and received complaints because two of the women on the list are transgender. Deadline has this story.

The ballroom scene is alive and thriving in Peru, according to an article in them.

An article in The Huffington Post makes the point that acceptance of transgender people will vary in different cultures.

Many people have trouble this time of year with family who do not accept them. PinkNews has some tips on how to survive an unaccepting family.

The Washington Post has a profile of Sid High, a teenager who is both transgender and a devout Christian.

A transgender Catholic tells his story in terms of Advent in an article for the National Catholic Reporter.

CNN reports on Trans Santa, one of many untraditional versions of Santa who are featured in a new CNN documentary.

