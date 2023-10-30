Trans News Now 10/30/23

Spread the love

Che Flores is the first non-binary referee in U.S. professional sports. Che is a referee in the NBA, and is featured in People magazine.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a stay on enforcement of an Idaho law which would have forced transgender students to use the restroom of their “biological sex” at school. The matter has yet to be heard in a trial, but by issuing a stay, the Circuit Court shows that the plaintiffs are likely to win. CBS 2 has this story.

The state of Florida has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a stay on its anti-drag law. The stay was upheld by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, according to The Advocate. The state wants the stay limited to the plaintiff in the case.

A transgender sex worker is suing Tennessee over a new law which requires HIV-positive sex workers to register as “violent sex offenders.” This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Lisa Love, a Black transgender woman, was shot to death in Chicago. She was 35. The Human Rights Campaign has this story.

Sherlyn Marjorie, a Latina transgender woman, was killed by her intimate partner in Albuquerque. The Advocate has this story.

London Price, a Black transgender woman, was shot to death in front of her grandmother in Florida. This story comes from The Advocate.

In Ohio, a man entered a plea of “guilty” to throwing Molotov cocktails at a church which has hosted drag events. The Advocate has the story.

The Associated Students of Madison has declared the University of Wisconsin campus to be a sanctuary for transgender and non-binary people. The measure is symbolic, as the campus is subject to laws passed by the state legislature. Governor Tony Evans has promised to veto anti-transgender legislation. This story comes from the Badger Herald.

Elliot Page was on the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty this week. He said that, before he came out, he was struggling to do some basic tasks, and could not see a future for himself. PinkNews has this story.

Last week, we reported that the Equalities and Human Rights Commission called for a ban on conversion therapy in the U.K. for gender identity as well as sexual orientation. This week, a story in Them suggests that, since a ban on conversion therapy is not in the King’s Speech, it may be postponed yet again.

Kemi Badenoch, the Women’s and Equalities Minister, said that she is looking into the possibility that a “skewed methodology” caused the number of transgender people in the 2021 census of Britain to be “overestimated.” PinkNews has this story.

Trixie Mattel has a new series to follow Trixie Motel. She and David Silver are now hosts of Drag Me Home, about fixing up a house for themselves in Los Angeles. This story comes from Out.

Suzy Eddie Izzard told Yahoo UK that trans rights and women’s rights should not be seen as an either/or proposition. She said, “They’re trying to set people against people, and that’s not good.”

Tamara Aradian is a transgender woman who ran for president of Venezuela. She lost the primary, but went to the campaign headquarters of the winning candidate from the opposition and pledged her unconditional support to the candidate, Maria Corina Machado. This story comes from the Washington Blade.

Thursday of last week was Intersex Awareness Day. A list of ways to support intersex people can be found in Them.

11-year-old Dempsey Jara was chosen to be the Grand Marshall of the Orlando Come Out With Pride Parade. Newsweek has this story.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

