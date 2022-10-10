Trans News Now 10/10/22

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Cassie Steiner, age 15, was voted Homecoming Princess at Mariemont High School in the Cincinnati area. The election was meant to be a “mean-spirited joke,” as a school guidance counselor told Cassie’s mother. However, the teen has decided to keep the title and perform the duties of Homecoming Princess. The Advocate has this story.

The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatricians, and the Children’s Hospital Association have joined in asking the Department of Justice to investigate everyone who is behind threats to hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors. The 19th has this story.

Almost two years after Asia Foster was murdered, Houston police have arrested a suspect. This story comes from KTRK-TV.

A new study showed that transgender and non-binary residents are often misgendered on death certificates in Oregon. Portland Monthly has this story.

Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled against the guidance from the Biden administration which protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in education and employment. You can bet that this ruling will be appealed. This story comes from The Texas Tribune.

The Oklahoma State University Hospital has stopped treating gender dysphoria in minors, according to a story in them, This was done to comply with a new state law.

Gender-affirming healthcare is still legal for adults in all 50 states, but there are growing indications that some state lawmakers have that right on their radars. The 19th has this story.

Local television reporter Nora Reichardt came out as transgender while on the air. You can see the report on Local 5 Iowa. If you’d rather read about it, there is a story in People magazine.

Federal Judge Allen Winsor threw out the case against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. The ruling leaves the possibility that the case could be refiled. This story comes from The Advocate.

In Arizona, high school students walked out of school, to protest the anti-LGBTQ policies of Governor Doug Ducey. The Advocate has this story.

Tucker Chopp is a psychology student at Alliant International University in San Francisco. He is conducting dissertation research to learn more about trans people and their families and is looking for volunteers to take a brief online survey. Learn more and access the survey here.

A judge ruled that a Muslim man’s rights were violated when a transgender male prison guard watched his strip search. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

The first known transgender officer in the U.S. Army has been charged with giving individually-identifiable health records to Russia. The Advocate has this story.

Some Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a bill to make an LGBTQ history museum in Washington, D.C. LGBTQ Nation.

Reuters has a long special report on the effects of gender-affirming healthcare.

A new study in BMJ Journal of Sports Medicine finds that transgender female athletes who underwent a male puberty have better heart and lung capacity and more muscle mass than cisgender females. These same factors were not as good as in cisgender males.

Horror fans will be happy to know that Hellraiser, with Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, is now available on Hulu. This story comes from them.

A new revival of 1776 premiered on Broadway. Where the original had a cast of roughly 26 males and 2 females (Abigail Adams and Martha Jefferson), this revival boasts an “all female, transgender, or non-binary” cast. The cast of this revival is also more ethnically diverse than the all-white cast of the original. So, how is the revival? Playbill has a round-up of reviews.

Two stars of the gay romcom Bros would like to see a romantic comedy focusing on transgender people. Unfortunately, Bros opened to disappointing box office results, which will make Hollywood wonder if there is a market for any LGBTQ romantic comedy. This story comes from PinkNews.

Cecilia Gentili has written a memoir of trans joy and trauma. It’s called Faltas: Letters to Everyone in my Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist, and the subtitle gives away one of the major storylines. The author sat for an interview with them.

YouTube creator Charlie McDonnell has come out as transgender. Out.com has this story.

Drag Race star Gigi Goode proudly showed off her new ID with the name Gigi Goode and the gender marker saying she is female. This story comes from Out.com.

A committee of the Scottish Parliament recommends passage of the reform to the Gender Recognition Act. The legislation would allow for self-declaration of gender. The Guardian has this story.

An associate professor at the London School of Economics resigned from the transgender children’s group Mermaids, after anti-trans forces made a big deal of a time when he gave a speech to a group who support pedophiles. This story comes from PinkNews.

Mermaids also had to suspend the use of its helpline due to the abuse they are getting. PinkNews has this story.

An elected official in the Philippines has been identified as one of four suspects in the killing of a trans woman teacher in that country. This story comes from PinkNews.

In Italy, a lawyer has said he will sue to stop the voting lines which separate males from females. The lines use sex assigned at birth. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Out Traveller reports that there were transgender people in the Wild West, but they have been written our of our history books.

Brazil just elected two transgender members to their Congress. They are Erika Hilton and Duda Salabert. This story comes from them.

Jon Stewart talked about transgender rights on the first show of the second season of The Problem with Jon Stewart. LGBTQ Nation has this story, with a link to the video.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News