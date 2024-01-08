Trans News Now 1/8/24

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

A transgender woman who wants to run for the Ohio state legislature has been disqualified, despite having the required number of valid signatures on her nominating petitions. Vanessa Joy was disqualified because she did not list her former name. The law requires that any candidate who received a legal name change in the last five years must list their former name as well as their current name. This story comes from The Hill.

Also in Ohio, Arienne Childrey is hoping to unseat the state representative who sponsored the state’s bill against drag shows. She will be running as a Democrat against state Representative Angela King, a Republican. The Ohio Capital Journal has this story.

The new year has begun, and with it, new legislative sessions have begun or are about to begin in states with part-time legislatures. These legislatures tend to be conservative, and The Daily Kos reports that they have filed or pre-filed 125 anti-transgender bills. These bills include bans on gender-affirming care and bans on transgender athletes, despite the fact that these states already have such laws.

One particularly nasty bill, filed in Florida, would require all Floridians to get proof of “biological sex” in the form of an affidavit before they are allowed to get a driver’s license or state ID card. This story comes from Them.

The Advocate has a list of the states which passed the worst anti-transgender laws last year.

Dylan Mulvaney showed off her new passport, which now lists her as female. The Advocate has this story.

Amber Minor, a Black transgender woman, was shot to death near Kansas City on Christmas Eve. Although local police at first misgendered the victim, activists quickly discovered and announced her gender identity, and police did get it quite quickly. The Advocate has this story.

Last week, we reported that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill which combined a ban on transgender athletes with a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. At the time, he said that he would address some aspects of the issue through an executive order. This week, he signed a bill which bans gender-affirming surgery on minors. He claimed that there was “broad consensus” opposing gender confirmation surgery on minors, although the evidence of such is not easily found. WCMH-TV News has this story.

A transgender woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2021. It took four months for the urine test to come back, but when it did, it showed no alcohol or drugs in her system. She had heard the police saying unkind things about her gender identity, and was fired from her jobs as a school bus driver and a food delivery person before the results of the test came back. She is now suing the city of Defiance, Ohio. This story comes from WTOL-TV News.

In California, major retailers must have a gender-neutral toy section. This law, passed in 2021, went into effect with the new year. CNN Wire has this story.

Drag queen Brigitte Bandit has been fighting the ban on drag shows in her home state of Texas. She received a gift, which she opened on stage. Inside was a guitar with pink and white rhinestones, and a note saying, “To Brigitte, Love, Dolly Parton.” This story comes from The Advocate.

Boxing USA has a new guideline on transgender athletes. The new policy requires transgender women to submit proof that they have had gender reassignment surgery, according to NBC News. The new policy upset transgender women, who feel it is too strict, but also upset opponents of transgender athletes, who feel that it is not strict enough.

Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, said that transgender athletes should be allowed to participate in local sports events. Last March, Mr. Coe said that transgender athletes who transitioned after puberty should be forbidden from participating at elite women’s sporting competitions. PinkNews has this story.

Dave Chappelle released another “comedy” special. You can see more about that in the Twits for the Week column. According to a few former Netflix employees who spoke with Them, Dave Chappelle’s specials do not get enough views to make money for the streaming service. They do get some publicity from the controversy, but they don’t get that many viewers.

Yosha Iglesias has fulfilled all the requirements for the title of “woman international grand master” of chess. She has yet to hear from FIDE, the organization whose requirements she has met. When she is confirmed, she will be the first transgender woman to earn the title of “women international master.” Chess.com has this story.

The Labour party has cleared M.P. Rosie Duffield of allegations of “transphobia” and “antisemitism,” following an internal investigation. PinkNews has this story.

Facebook suspended the account of Libs Of TikTok, but restored it quite soon after. It is not certain which post or combination of posts led to the suspension, according to Them.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News