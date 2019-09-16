Trans Media Arts — Trans Actors, Artists, and More!

Spread the love















Hello everyone! Welcome, once again to the Trans Media Arts safe space.

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith, writing on Instagram, has decided that they would be referred to in a non-binary way. “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to they/them,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. Visit Cheat Sheet for more details.

Actor Malik Yoba wants to support the young rapper who was bullied outside a store and later killed himself just because he loved a transgender woman. Yoba’s admission of his attraction to transgender women comes at a time when discussions about black men’s masculinity, sexuality and shame have garnered more attention following Maurice Willoughby’s death.

The book Julian Is a Mermaid, a little boy riding the New York City subway with “his nana” dreams of looking like the spectacularly dressed women they see – and ends up, with his grandmother’s help, joining the iconic Mermaid Parade, has won the prestigious Klaus Flugge prize for best picture book. Author and illustrator Jessica Love, who was partly inspired by a trans friend to create the picture book.

A book on struggles of transgender people in society, Narratives of Gender Diverse People’ was launched at a program at Dhaka University on Wednesday. Joya Sikder, a transgender person, at the ceremony said that though Bangladesh officially recognizes hijras or transgender as a separate gender or third sex, they were still deprived of most of the basic rights like health, education.

A Pakistani short film titled Darling has won the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film at The Venice Film Festival. It stars transgender actress Alina Khan and is the story of a trans girl who “desperately tries to become a star” and a naive young boy who falls in love with her. Learn more about the film from The Express Tribune.

Akwaeke Emezi Writes a trans story where nobody gets hurt. Freshwater is a young adult book exploring the surreal experience of having a fractured self. It centers around a young Nigerian woman, Ada, who develops separate selves within her as a result of being born “with one foot on the other side.” Read a full review in The New York Times.

Three California opera singers who all happen to be transgender took an enormous risk when they transitioned genders. The process could have affected their vocal cords and their gender change could have made it harder to get good roles. Learn more about Lucia Lucas, Elliot Franks and Breanna Sinclairé from the KQED website.

Seoul Korea is not known for its liberal culture. But there are drag performers who are trying to change attitudes in that country. Drag queens remain a rare sight in South Korea. But Hurricane Kimchi’s alter-ego, LGBTQ activist Heezy Yang, is out to change perceptions in a country with traditionally conservative views on gender and sexuality. Read more in this fabulous CNN piece.

A Michigan Republican tried to shut down a drag show featuring performers with Down syndrome. This month, the first troupe of drag performers with Down syndrome, playfully called Drag Syndrome, planned to have its first U.S. performance. Each member has chosen clever names and brash looks. Peter Meijer, a Republican candidate tried to shut the show down citing exploitation of people with Down Syndrome.

That’s all for now folks!

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment