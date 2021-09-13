Trans in Film and Video

Spread the love















As more transgender actors get into the business the need for agents and managers increases. Another agency has opened in California. It’s called Transgender Talent, and they provide management services and emotional and psychological support to trans actors looking to make their way in the biz. Showbiz is hard enough all on its own and being transgender is not easy. The founder of the agency is Ann Thomas and she is dedicated to making a career in film and television into an attainable goal. She answers questions about the business and how she decided to start the Transgender Talent agency in an interview with Backstage.

A beautiful television spot advertising traditional wedding jewelry is making waves in India and around the world as it stars a transgender model. The spot for 96-year-old jewelry house Bhima follows a traditional narrative of a loving family gifting their daughter jewelry in the lead up to her wedding – except in this story, the young woman is trans. She is portrayed by 22-year-old trans actor Meera Singhania Rehani. 22-year-old Rehani is a student of sociology at Delhi University and a part-time model. She came out to her family two years ago. When she first heard about the idea for the ad she said she was “very skeptical”. Learn more about the ad, and why she decided to take the role from PinkNews.

One of the first projects Demi Lovato is undertaking since coming out as non-binary is a new reality series in which Lovato is on the look-out for UFOs. The series comes after their own personal UFO experience while in Joshua Tree, California. Lovato can’t help but wonder if aliens have visited Earth. That’s what they, along with their best friend Matthew, and sister Dallas, seek to find out in the four-part docuseries Unidentified with Demi Lovato. It premieres on September 30 on Peacock, according to out.com.

Another Shot is a short film that follows the story of a transgender man named Logan, played by transgender actor Samson Presley, and his ex-girlfriend Mara. Logan and Mara’s relationship was lesbian in nature and as he comes to realize he is a man and starts to transition he loses Mara. The director says the film falls under the romantic-comedy genre, something he did on purpose in order to lighten the film by breaking up the drama with comic moments. The two main characters eventually meet again to explore the idea of getting back together. Learn more about it from The Commonwealth Times.

Video game Rainbow Six Siege has a new engineering genius on the block, and her name is Anja “Osa” Jankovi?. The character is able to create redeployable, transparent, waist-high bulletproof walls that attach to windows, doorways, or anywhere on the ground. She is the one responsible for all the gadgets used in the game, and is the first trans character to join the roster in the game’s six-year run. Osa is voiced by Supergirl star Nicole Maines. Get into the details on the PC Gamer site.

Pose, the show with the largest number of transgender roles ever has earned 20 Emmy nominations to date (including nine this year). Up to now the only win was Billy Porter with a Drama Lead Actor statuette in 2019. Last week Pose picked up two 2021 statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for its third and final season. The performance Emmy awards will be held September 19.

Whitney Houston starred as the Fairy Godmother in the 1997 television musical Cinderella. A young and impressionable Billy Porter was enthralled by her performance and became determined to one day play the role himself. Now he stars in Cinderella, the Amazon Prime Video exclusive, as Fab G, an amped up version of the Fairy Godmother. The glamor is to die for. You can watch it now on Amazon Prime. As we bid you adieu from the entertainment desk of TGForum we share a photo of Porter in his Fab G glory.

