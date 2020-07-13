To Wig or Not to Wig, That is the Question

Spread the love















For those of us who are unable to rely on our own hair, we have to wear a wig. In my case, it’s quite thin on the top, which prevents my hair from being successfully made to look feminine by a hairstylist.

I actually have not had a hair cut since the end of February, I was hoping that I could grow enough so that I could get it styled, then I would not need to wear a wig. Alas, even now, after all these weeks, it is still thin on top so it is not going to work. Gail, my wife, bought an aerosol that supposedly contained hair thickener. I think light gray latex paint would do as well. I can’t get away from it, I have to wear a wig. Searching on the net has convinced me that buying a new car is easier.

How much can you spend on hair?

The first thing one has to check is your budget. There are two options when one starts to consider wigs. Human or synthetic hair?

Human hair wigs are more easily styled but require a lot of maintenance, and they cost a lot more than synthetic hair. Shorter synthetic wigs are more easily maintained and can be made ready to wear by giving them a shake.

Human hair wigs cost anywhere from $600 to $4,000. On the other hand, synthetics are much cheaper between $50.00 to $500.00. One can buy wigs with a lace front, which helps the wig sit better on your head and give the appearance that the hair is growing from your forehead. Human hair wigs are more flexible than synthetic hair. They can be curled, worn in a pigtail or bobbed, and they last longer.

How much styling will it need?

One must consider when this wig will be worn, no doubt you will need to review your lifestyle. Does the wig require much styling before it is put on, will you be wearing it for long periods, particularly in hot weather, or during rigorous activity? If you swim, it may float but it is unlikely to stay on your head.

What Style is Best For Your Face

Face shape is very important. Face shapes are usually classified, in very general terms, as round, heart-shaped, oval or in my case, long. If you are not sure what suits your face shape, if it is too short or too long, it will look awful. Curly or straight, shoulder length, down to the ears or shorter — all these choices are extremely important.

Match Your Skin Tone

Now, your skin tone is another factor. Obviously you are going to know what your skin tone is so you need to select a wig that fits yours. I was going to say matches your tone, but in reality you have a range of colors within the scope of skin tone. People like me have Anglo Saxon coloring so I can wear colors from black to blonde. The medium shades or warm tones have different choices, they can wear such shades as honey blonde, chestnut browns, ebony/black browns and copper reds. Discuss these selections with the specialist in the wig store you select. The shade of your foundation can affect the wig color you choose.

At this point I strongly recommend you find a good wig store. A store where the store staff tells you if the particular wig you like actually suits you or does not, rather than just trying to sell you a wig. Take a trusted friend with you, if you can.

The wig industry has a system of color coding. Wigs come in 40 different color options. The colors are derived from the color of human hair and the coding includes numbers and letters. It may, or may not, help you when selecting a wig color. Wig color also varies with the light source, if you are in buying in a store, walk outside to see what it looks like in natural light.

Is it a Good Fit?

You have to select a wig that fits. Measure the circumference of your head and buy a wig that fits as well as you can possibly get for comfort. Sizing is one of the most important features of a wig. If possible, buy one with an adjustable band. There are several ways to secure a wig to your head, wig caps, pins and clips are designed for this purpose. You don’t want to be on a ferry or in a similar situation and have your wig blown off make sure it’s attached well. It happens a lot and can be most embarrassing. If you have the misfortune to be bald, one has to take extra precautions. Discuss it with your wig store.

Designer Brand or Not?

Some wigs carry the names of famous actors like Raquel Welch or Jacklyn Smith. Their names are used to define styles. I don’t like mentioning a supplier’s name, but in this case, I am going to break my rule. If you are thinking of buying online I strongly recommend Paula Young. They have a good selection and a great return policy.

Caution When Cooking

At all costs you must protect your synthetic wig from heat. If you are cooking with the BBQ or an oven, TAKE YOUR WIG OFF, or at a minimum wrap your head with a turban. Don’t remove the turban or put your wig on again until you have finished. The heat will singe the front of the wig, forever changing its texture. Never use a hair dryer or curling iron on your wig, as heat from these items can cause damage. Natural drying only.

Keep it Clean

The washing process is similar in either case, synthetic or human hair.

Gently brush the wig out with a wig brush.

Turn the wig inside out and soak in cold or slightly warm water.

Use specific shampoos and conditioner, obtainable from the wig store.

Swirl the wig several times and then rinse thoroughly in cold water.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions with respect to the amount of shampoo and the application of conditioner..

Wrap the wig in a dry, clean towel for a few minutes to remove excess water.

Place the damp wig on a drying frame to dry thoroughly.

Brush the wig when dry and place upon a styrofoam head until needed.

You may also use spray in conditioner.

Items for Wig Care

The major accessories one needs to buy as well are a good quality wig brush, a comb, an open metal drying frame, a Styrofoam storage head, and wig shampoo and conditioner.

Wash your wig every six to eight wears. More often it it is worn for very long periods.

Put your wig on when you dress, groom it and look and feel like a million bucks!

