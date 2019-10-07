Tips on Applying Makeup

Spread the love















This blog is about the process used to apply makeup. The process is based upon advice I received from my wife, a couple of makeovers and my own experience. With some help from beauticians in cosmetic vendors.

Preparing Your “Canvas”

As for the lucky ones who don’t have to shave, I can see their eyes rolling, “getting rid of the beard cost me a lot of money, pain and time: luck has nothing to do with it.” I am envious, and of course, I could have gone though the hair removal process but for several reasons I chose not to.

I use my electric razor first. An application of Williams’ pre-electric shave and buzz, buzz, buzz. Next, apply shaving soap and shave. I use the razor, blades and soap supplied by Harry’s. I found the Gillette blades too expensive. Harry’s supplies are ordered online and come in the mail. They are still cheaper per blade. You get a great shave, which is as good as the other folks. (The difference is that the razor doesn’t vibrate so you can’t use it for anything else.) Upon completion, wash and dry your face thoroughly. This procedure gives a good shave, almost equal to the proverbial baby’s bum.

Prepare Your Makeup Tools

We have now come to the main show, applying makeup: before you start make sure you have every thing you need. Moisturizer, primer, eye treatment foundation, eye shadow and liner, eyebrow pencil and mascara, powder to lock everything in, and lipstick. I personally use L’Oreal tube lipstick that is long-lasting. Because of my age, I don’t have much fullness to my lips so I have to draw them in. I use an Annabelle lip lining pencil which is close to the lipstick shade and ultimately gets absorbed by the lipstick.

The choice of shades and colors is most important and depends on your skin tone. I am Anglo-Saxon, so I need a pale shade with a pink undertone. If you have any doubt about the shade you should use visit a good cosmetician. He or she will help you choose. This is true for any question you might have.

Now you have everything you need laid out on your bathroom counter. A good quality makeup mirror is also an important accessory, five times magnification is adequate. With a ten times magnification, you might see too much.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. It doesn’t hurt to use a defoliator as well. I know it feels like gravel on your skin, but it’s wise to apply it every seven or ten days.

Next is a primer, I use L’Oreal which is a pore filler and does a great job of smoothing the face ready for your foundation. Apply your foundation sparingly. Full coverage is necessary so smooth it out with a makeup sponge. Don’t forget your lower ears.

Eyes

Eyebrows and eyeliner are next, make and color are your choice. This is the same for eye shadow, I like to use a lighter color between the lid and the eyebrow and a darker color on the lid. How you work this combination is a matter of personal choice. Both areas the same, lid alone, or none at all.

Eyebrow shaping is important. The best method is waxing which you may be able to do yourself but I have found the best way to do this is visit a nail salon that does waxing and get them done there. For reasons not important to this story I can’t get to the nail salon often, so I commit a cardinal sin and shave mine.

Contouring

The last item, prior to applying lipstick is contouring. Contouring is a very personal thing, so if you don’t think it is necessary please ignore this item.

Faces come in several possible shapes, round, oval, heart shaped and square and one can contour to soften any one of these characteristics. You may want to invest in a contour kit. Each kit usually comprises three different shades of powder. Each of these powders are brushed on the face in the appropriate area to give the required effect. These little kits usually come with little sketches to guide the user as to where the different shades should be applied. The principal here is that dark areas recede and light areas are highlighted. Unfortunately one tends to use the lighter shades more than the darker ones, consequently you finish up with an almost full dark powder palette. I like this process but it is probably not for everyone. If you don’t want to be bothered with it just do your blush on top of your foundation.

Lipstick

Lipstick is next. Color is your choice and use a lipliner if you have to. Don’t make your lips too big, keep them in proportion with your face size. Blot and use a sealer. A little story: A child watching its mother apply lipstick asks daddy, ” Why does mommy kiss the toilet paper”?

It has recently come to my attention that the lipstick my wife uses stays on all day. So how does she do it? The following describes the method used.

Foundation followed by setting powder all over the face. That includes lips Line out lips. Same shade as final lipstick application. Fill with liner. Apply Miliani lip cream and blot. On top use regular lipstick and blot. My wife uses Revlon Color Stay.

This really works all day.

Now admire yourself in the mirror, get dressed, go out and have some fun.

Like to make a comment or share a makeup or transformation tip? Login here and use the comment area below.

