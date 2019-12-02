Thoughts on Black Friday

Spread the love















American Thanksgiving just happened for 2019, and retail businesses have used their Black Friday invention to reap big profits. It even happens here in Canada. This phenomenon is a sales gorge with a weekend of massively discounted prices. I am sure I am singing to the choir here, but I thought it worth mentioning. Online clothing sellers are having a field day. The stores are mobbed, so shopping online saves a lot of angst. Today is Cyber Monday. If you buy anything online watch the delivery promises, it’s less than one month to Christmas and if you are buying clothing for the Christmas holiday you want to make sure you get it on time. When you are buying presents, this is important. You might be wise to pay a little extra for expedited delivery.

Sizing is another area you must watch. When the item you are buying has a size chart in the display page, refer to it, of course. Check where the seller is shipping from. You can do this on the large sites like Amazon or eBay. If it’s China, their sizes can run small. If you are not sure, some of the vendors set it up so you can ask questions. Also check their return policy, if it’s a gift.

I know I have mentioned the advantages and disadvantages of shopping online before. This time it’s slightly different. Sellers like Amazon or eBay will deal with your item if it’s not what you ordered, but that doesn’t help if Christmas is involved, you must be as cautious as you can. As I mentioned before, sizing is important. I have received night wear, where the top and pantie are different sizes or have shade differences. A lot of these vendors use weasel words about the color of the shown item which may be a different shade than expected because the camera lies a little. Some of these off shore vendors are given a reliability rating by the distributor. Consult your friends and check if they have had any experience with the particular supplier you want to buy from.

The choice of course, is from electronics to panties, anything you need or would like. There may be some items you need so this is a great time to buy them, especially if you want to indulge yourself. I bought a breast plate from AliBaba. With the currency conversion it wasn’t cheap. Also, it’s heavy, so to return it would have been expensive. It’s the wrong size, probably something like a triple D. Despite the fact that I covered myself with talcum powder it ripped while I was putting it on, so I couldn’t have returned it any way. I am stuck with it. It’s still wearable, but I can’t wear it often.

Despite the problems, ladies, have fun, Buy what you want but be cautious.

Category: Transgender How To