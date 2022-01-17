The Week In Trans 1/17/22

Spread the love















Links in TWIT will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

Jeopardy! icon Amy Schneider is really on fire. After winning her 32nd straight game on Thursday night, she is tied for third place with James Holzahuer for the number of consecutive games won. Read all about it on the CBS News website.

Many people believe that Fox News had its programing classified as entertainment so it could say anything without having to adhere to facts. That’s actually fake news. There’s no regulatory body that assigns cable channels as news or entertainment. That said, Tucker Carlson can be pretty entertaining when he suddenly partners with PETA to attack Dr. Fauci. Fox has been mocking PETA for years. On his show last week Carlson got all worked up over an allegation from PETA that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s agency funded a study that gave hormone therapy to monkeys. He said that Dr. Fauci was “caught trying to create transgender monkeys” and the idea was “awful”. Of course that ’s not what the study was for. Get the facts on the trans monkeys from LGBTQ Nation.

Also from the fringe we learn that a Fox News guest has advised viewers to combat COVID-19 with drugs typically used to help transgender people transition, rather than take the proven vaccines. Dr. Pierre Kory suggested taking spironolactone, dutasteride or finasteride which are used to suppress testosterone in trans women. The story comes from Metro Weekly.

Minneapolis Council member Andrea Jenkins, a Black transgender woman, made national history for the second time after being elected last Monday as the first transgender official in the United States to lead a city council. NBC News has the details.

Dion Manley was elected to the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools’ board of education to become Ohio’s first openly transgender public official.

Registration is now open for the Keystone Conference. The window to apply for financial aid opens January 21st and closes March 15th. Get all details on the Conference website.

The American Swimming Coaches Association issued a statement today calling for the NCAA “and all governing bodies” to review and update their rules about the participation of transgender student-athletes, specifically in women’s swimming. They asked for “science and evidenced-based [sic] research” to be used in setting new rules. The association noted that “The current NCAA policy regarding when transgender females can compete in the women’s category can be unfair to cisgender females and needs to be reviewed and changed in a transparent manner.” Get more on the story from Swim Swam.

The controversy generated weeks ago by Lia Thomas has been put on the table again with Iszac Henig, who publicly declared himself a transgender man in the middle of last year, but has not yet undergone hormonal treatment. Thomas was defeated in two events by Henig. CBN News has the story.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem released a national advertisement on Thursday that promotes her legislation targeting transgender youths. The ad promotes a bill that Noem, a Republican, introduced last month which would ban trans girls from competing in school sports. Noem had previously vetoed a bill that would have done that but recently reversed herself. Looking ahead to the November election? Get the story from NBC News.

U.K. sports governing bodies are currently torn between two diametrically opposed positions on transgender inclusion. Fair Play for Women has the story.

A new study finds transgender people get greater mental health benefits if they start gender-affirming hormone treatment when they’re teens instead of waiting until they’re adults. Learn more from UPI.

The Affirm Lab, a research team at Boston College whose goal is to improve care for stigmatized youth, is currently conducting two studies to assess how mental health clinics and schools can better support transgender youth. Both studies analyze gender affirming practices, which are behaviors meant to ensure transgender and gender diverse people feel welcomed and supported. Get more information from The Heights.

Veterans who identify as transgender or nonbinary can now say so in their official Department of Veterans Affairs medical records. VA medical records now include a gender identity field where veterans can choose to say they are a transgender man, a transgender woman, nonbinary, other or do not wish to disclose their gender. Learn more from military.com.

South Korea’s transgender community are repressed, underrepresented and often overlooked. One solution to promote greater tolerance and acceptance of transgender people is to implement laws that protect individuals from discrimination. But repeated attempts since 2007 to pass an anti-discrimination law through the National Assembly have failed. Read more on the East Asia Forum website.

In Michigan a man accused of attacking a transgender woman in an alleged hate crime is free after the case against him was dismissed. He was released because the prosecutor could not find the transgender victim so she could testify at trial. MLive has the story.

The state of New Hampshire has taken another step closer to joining more than a dozen other states that have prohibited criminal defendants accused of manslaughter from referring to the victim’s gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation as a defense. Learn more from Yahoo News.

Two-spirit, transgender, and gender-diverse people in British Columbia no longer need confirmation from a physician or psychologist to change their gender designations on government-issued, provincial ID. Learn more from MYPGNOW.

TWITs

A school district in Virginia plans to pull copies of the controversial book, Gender Queer: A Memoir, from its library shelves. Loudoun County school official said they were bothered by color illustrations in the book. Now gender queer students at the school, who have probably been keeping a low profile there anyway, won’t have access to a resource that could be helpful to them. Loudoun County officials are getting a TWIT Award. The story is in The Washington Post.

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton introduced the “Preventing Violence Against Female Inmates Act” on Wednesday, which would not allow for trans women to be housed in women’s prisons. Senator Cotton is perfectly happy to let trans women prisoners be housed with male inmates with no regard to their safety. Cotton and his lopsided bill get a TWIT Award. The story can be found in The Daily Wire.

TWIT is normally assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Community News