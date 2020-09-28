The Transgender Crisis

Spread the love















December 23, 1776

“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”

Thomas Paine, The American Crisis, Pg 1

45 has all but stated that he will NOT honor any results of an election in which he loses. He says he will throw out the ballots and let either Republican governors (in red states) or the Supreme Court decide — not the will of the people.

This is an attempted coup. No less.

Think it’s bad for transgender people now? Think he’ll stop at stripping us of healthcare access and access to emergency shelters? If the coup succeeds, we’re dead. Nothing less.

What are you prepared to do?

VOTE like your life depends on it — because it does. If you see an (R) after a candidate’s name, no matter where on the ballot — that’s Trump. The GOP is now the party of Trump top to bottom. VOTE THEM OUT.

If he attempts a coup, take to the streets like there is no tomorrow, because for TG people, there isn’t if he succeeds.

Some readers will say I’m exaggerating. Some readers will vote 45 no matter what, because Fox News says Biden is socialist, or whatever else they say. Quislings. Quislings who care more about their money than their country or the trans community.

These are the times that try OUR souls. What are you prepared to do?

