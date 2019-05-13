The Occasional Woman: What’s my size?

Spread the love















The Tale of The Tape — The Measuring Tape

So, you’re going to go shopping! Yes, time to freshen it all up for spring. Here are some time-tested tips and suggestions to help you wind up with clothes that fit, cuz nobody wants to come home with a blouse that doesn’t button in the front, or has sleeves 6 inches too short, or a skirt that fits more like a hat!

For this exercise, you will need 3 things: A measuring tape, a piece of paper and a writing utensil. Or — the tape measure and your phone with a note app, if that’s how you roll. Having a sensible friend will help, too, see if you can secure somebody to aid you in taking measurements.

And here’s what you do! Wear your regular unmentionables (uh, bra and any controlling evil undergarment to which you are accustomed) and the type and height of shoes you plan to wear with whatever you are going to purchase.

Shoes, you say? Well, yes! If you are used to and happy with heels, the mechanics of wearing them does change your posture, and make clothing fit just a little different that they would if you were wearing flats.

Here are the measurements you will need: Bust — wrap the measuring tape around the fullest part of your chest — under the arms, without reaching for the stars! The tape should be even with the floor. I’d measure around the base of your neck, too, nobody wants to be choked by their clothing.

Waist — same type of measuring, but at the spot where your waist curves inward. Or where you want it to curve inward!

Hips — wrap the tape around your hip region, at the fullest part.

Now is when the friend comes in handy — you need two very important numbers here; the distance from one shoulder to another in back, and in front — his is usually different. And — the distance, vertically, from the hollow in the front of your throat to your navel, which is called the “front waist” measurement, and on the back of you, the inches from the base of your neck to where your waist cuts in, A.K.A. the “back waist.”

The method of measuring women’s sleeves is not the same as for gentlemen’s clothing — It’s just the inches from the little bone at the top of your arm to the bony wrist joint, where arm becomes hand. While you’re in the neighborhood, why not measure your wrist, too?

What is left is just the waist to knee, then waist to floor — for skirt length, naturally.

So, now that you’ve done your measurements, take them and the tape measure when you go shopping! This way, you can avoid the awkward trip to the dressing room, and questions pertaining to the advisability of your being there. You can easily measure the clothing you like, and will greatly enhance the chance that they will fit you, I always recommend that you error on the side of slightly larger, as items may shrink in the wash, or they can be taken in a hell of a lot easier than trying to make them bigger!

Happy Clothing Yourself, and do enjoy the Spring!

