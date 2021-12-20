The Occasional Woman: Holiday Glitz!

Spread the love















Dear Readers,

Well, we are at the end of the calendar year! And I bet there are still some social events some of you may be considering attending. My number one fashion tip for holiday parties—wear a freakin’ MASK. Do they fog up your glasses? Are they tiresome? Sure! But, do you know what is even more irritating? That’s right, a ventilator. So here are some of my thoughts.

One is an old Costume Shop maxim—if you can’t fix it, feature it! Since you must wear a mask when around other human beings, get some fabulous ones. I got one at CVS that is a leopard print! Since I have leopard print shoes, parka and tiny purse, a matching mask goes very well to make a smart fashion statement. Ditto a black, rhinestone face-covering, or a red velvet one.

Another way to jazz up the invisible face under the mask is eye makeup. A little light shade under the eyebrows, a good liner and some wicked mascara will fill out the look, as will shiny earrings and some cleavage. You don’t have to cake on the maquillage, just go light on the foundation, but heavy on the mascara. I used to wear false eyelashes to 9th grade—as I am not a morning person, I would put them on the night before, and try to sleep carefully. I am not joking.

New Year’s Eve is one of the few times one can really bring out the shiny and glittery looks. Sky-high heels, unless you plan on drinking and driving. Or walking a lot. Great big flashy earrings—you betcha! Gold lame, silver metallic, lime green neon vinyl—it’s all okay for New Years!

Category: crossdressing, Transgender Fashion