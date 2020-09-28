The Occasional Woman: Fashion For Fall

Spread the love















Hello Ladies! And welcome to a season that is always a treat to dress. Yes, Autumn—a great time to have to wear clothing. While I personally prefer summer, with cutoff jeans and t-shirts, and saucy little rayon dresses, I readily admit that fall clothing is a treat. Flippy little skirts—especially in plaid, an all-time favorite; cashmere sweaters, denim jackets with leopard-fur trim, and BOOTS. And TWEED! Where to start. . .

The bigwigs of Fashion have just declared that the Big Trend for Fall is-black and white patterns on clothing. And chunky sweaters. And they STILL want us to wear jumpsuits and rompers. . .and fleece.

The black and white motif is pretty great, especially as one is free to zap it up with colorful accents and accessories. Black and white can be a nice starting point; the white part makes eye-color and complexions pop, and the black part is always classy and sensuous. Black skirt, white top-this gives one the look of smaller hips and the white top, maybe a lovely tailored silk or crepe, brings attention to the face. Or the reverse; the white (or cream, ivory, alabaster) pants or pencil skirt can draw attention away from possible linebacker shoulders, and the black top lends mystery and class to the upper half and your hair and face. Top it off with colorful earrings and necklace—a turquoise, red or lavender will amp up the “I Am Fabulous” factor.

Chunky sweaters. . .these can be tough. On a tiny person, they can overwhelm and outshout the wearer; on a more generously-sized lady that can give the impression of a sofa, or a big sheep. My recommendation? CASHMERE! This miracle knit is always one of my number one must-haves, for many reasons. 1. It is CASHMERE. 2. again. It is a sumptuous fabric, and will make one feel like a million bucks. It is soft and whispers “luuuuuxury” like nothing else. Is cashmere expensive? Yes, and for good reason! I have had and worn the SAME cashmere sweaters for 20-30 years, as the fabric keeps its shape and color, and will never go out of style. Ladies, it is WORTH every damn cent! Also, while searching for swell cashmere items, do not forget thrift and second-hand shops in ritzy neighborhood thrifts, where the hoi polloi live.

Fleece. Keep it for home! Or possibly for a nice zip-up fleece jacket. See: cashmere.

Jumpsuits and rompers—why won’t they just go away already?! They are a bitch when one has to pee, they mainly look great on tiny people, and are NOT for the long-waist or long torso lady. On the rare times I go into a store lately, there is always a big rack of SALE jumpsuits—don’t fall for this!

BOOTS. Gawd Almighty, I love ’em! Russet cowgirl boots, with some embroidery; sleek black leather thrillers, smashing red suede! One can wear some seriously snazzy boots with almost ANYTHING! Killer boots + a black velvet dress OH YEAH. Supple black riding boots + a Stewart-plaid kilt? OHMAHLORD! The variations are endless.

Happy Autumn and all of its delights to my nifty readers!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fashion