The Occasional Woman: Fall Fashion Trends

Well, hi there, fashionable readers! And greetings from a very hot summer. I have no fashion advice for these ghastly-warm days—all I can say is wear as little as you legally can, and always try to stay cool in natural fabrics. Wear a mask when among any fellow humans—and use sunscreen. So, I thought I’d check out some fall fashions! And there are some lovely winners, and some really regrettable choices.

To begin—color. Yes, the Fashionistas in Chief always declare a Top Color to sport in each season—I don’t know if this is determined by using a multi-colored dartboard, a vote, or consultation with a paint company, but this fall the color to wear is . . . Marigold! And I do not hate it. It isn’t Day-Glo orange, which looks good on about 50 out of 1000 people, or some sad brownish-orange, generally used in afghans knitted by an elderly relative, who owns too many cats. No, it is a much warmer and softer hue, and looks nice on a larger section of the populace. One thing to note—when the “color of the moment” is determined, there are tons of ways to include it in your personal wardrobe. One need not run right out and purchase ten blouses, skirts and dresses in Marigold—it can make a swell accent, like a scarf or a tank-top, or even just a purse. I look pretty awful in most oranges, but I would consider wearing Marigold in a sweater, or another smallish item.

For fall, there are quite a few “looks” which I find to be wonderful! One big choice is the classic white or ivory button-down shirt or blouse—this never goes out of style. I just got one in a nice ivory, with a somewhat corsety-looking button placket—$8.00 at Marshalls! It also has the plus of being rayon, which is a wood-based fiber that breathes. A shirt like this will be useful for many years, and always look classy. One can also wear a snazzy tank-top underneath it, and add a sly bit of sass.

Another “new trend” is. . .fanny packs. Just say no to fanny packs! They look awful on everyone, and should mainly be used to hold little plastic bags for doggie poop.

A great one is Gold Hoop Earrings! I love me some hoops. Small ones do look less hookerish, not that there’s anything wrong with hookerish. Smaller looks classier, but I love ’em big.

Slip-dresses! Like a long tank top, these are comfortable, sexy, and can be dressed up with jewelry and a small cardigan or wrap. Perhaps not the top choice for the very broad-shouldered among us, but they do give a nice, lean look.

The stores are also promoting blazers—rather chunky-cut jackets, but the new look is either “cropped,” which means cut off above the waist, or “boxy,” which means “looks like hell.” The cropped-ness will, in effect, cut you in half; could work well on very tall ladies, but will make us shorter broads look like refugees from the ‘80s, including the perms. “Chunky” blazers are best on very skinny, tall human beings. Why? The word “chunky” is the first clue.

Another accessory being touted is. . .white sneakers. If you like them, then, you just go ahead and wear them! I would rather go barefoot in a Country bar than wear white sneakers, but that’s me.

Two other lovely items for fall are a simple, perfectly fitting black t-shirt, not a gym shirt, but a flowy top—oh hell yes. You really should already have this in your wardrobe. Also—velvet jeans. I love them! I have them in black, and they will never be the wrong thing to wear in colder weather. They are classy as all get-out, and still a wee bit edgy. They are the “little black dress” of pants.

So, dear readers, I hope we can let visions of lovely, orangey fabrics and white blouses help to get us through the yearly sweat-fest of summer, and please keep wearing your masks and staying out of big parties!

