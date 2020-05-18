The Occasional Woman — A New Fashion Accessory?

Spread the love















Hi there, lovely readers! It became obvious to me yesterday that “spring” is on its way out, and the thing we call “summer” is upon us. How are to welcome it-especially during these days of quarantine?

My first suggestion is an old favorite — accessorize. And what is our most important accessory? You guessed it — a face mask. Certainly, it is the most trendy item we can sport these days, and if we have the opportunity to leave our domiciles, we MUST put one on. Masks are generally a rectangle of cloth, with ties or elastic to keep it on the face. We who sew have been churning them out for months lately; they are now available online (like everything else!) and can be ordered.

Not only are many of them pretty, they can help save the lives of all the people near you, and your life, too. As a small bit of cloth, its powers are so important — not just to you, but to every person around you.

Here are some masks tips:

1. Over and behind the ear masks — these are so convenient! Just hold the mask to your face, and slip the elastics over your ears. Done! Issues — Earrings. I have lately eschewed my beloved big-ass silver hoop earrings, as they can get all bollixed up in the elastics; I’m okay with this, as someday the plague will end, and I can go back to wearing them, as I will still be alive.

2. Hair. Should you be a wig enthusiast, try putting the mask on before you wig — then adjust it as if everything was normal. Add in a wee bit of extra time for adjustments, or practice at home first. What else were you going to do? Where were you planning on going? Now that we are almost always at home, you have plenty of time to get it right.

3. Makeup. This is a swell time to stop using a lot of foundation, (and beard cover) especially around your mouth and lower-face region, or invest in some pre-wash spray cleaner, like Shout spray or roll-on. And — spend a while experimenting with new and different eye makeup techniques. We now have a ton of time to learn how to get false eyelashes on our eyelids, as opposed to our nose. Or how to apply mascara so it doesn’t look like our face has been colonized by tarantulas.

4. For a mask that ties, you now have literally hours to practice with your nimble fingers on this. First, try using a wig-stand — get familiar with just how to tie little ribbons so they stay put. Next, move on to your own personal head — get proficient sans wig, then with wig. Get good at it — nobody wants to get dressed and then get sweaty from frustration and suddenly large fingers.

It’s gonna be “hawt” soon — and let us all do our best to stay alive and smart through this temporary time. Consider that a mask will go a long way towards keeping you and everyone you meet alive. I don’t love it any more than the rest of you, but I am not finished with living well and fashionably just yet!

