The Katherine – Pincessas de la Noche – Virtual or Real

Spread the love















Greetings to all the beautiful people who read a little of my stories every month. After almost all this year of being locked up and living sporadic outings as if you were hiding from someone. They resume the morning outings to the streets of my city seeing the differential in the many designs of masks of all tastes and colors. Making a comparison of how our life was in February and now a very different November.

But despite the differences, our spirit continues with the desire to show what we are at all times. Such is the case of this first artistic exhibition in a place with an audience after being limited to a screen. This was like the first time I made a public presentation, full of expectation and showing all that potential, but this time surrounded by a more select audience who applauded and took photos as in those times. Leaving a feeling of not crossing borders as I have done in a virtual way, considering the other options that have been opened or potentiated to make your artistic presentations. The latter was my inspiration to organize this end of the year event where I invited all of you, an event in which I will be with great artists from various countries this December 13 called Last Xmas, in this link you can see the live that day , a gift from me to you:

Meanwhile I invite you to liven up your moment with a song from the ‘80s that was my inspiration in my childhood.

A hug,

The Katherine

En Español

Pincesas de la Noche – Virtual o Real

Un saludo a todas las lindas personas que mes a mes leen un poco de mis relatos. Después de ya casi todo este año de estar encerrada y vivir salidas esporádicas como si te estuvieras escondiendo de alguien. Retoman las salidas matutinas a las calles de mi ciudad viendo el diferencial en los tantos diseños de tapabocas de todos los gustos y colores. Haciendo un comparativo de como era nuestra vida en febrero y ahora un noviembre muy diferente.

Pero a pesar de las diferencias , nuestro espíritu sigue vigente con ansias de mostrar lo que somos en todo momento. Tal es el caso de esta primera muestra artística en un lugar con publico después de estar limitada a una pantalla. Esta fue como la primera vez que hice una presentación en publico, llena de expectativa y mostrando todo ese potencial, pero esta vez rodeada de un publico más selecto que aplaudían y tomaban fotos como en aquellos tiempos. Dejando una sensación de no traspasar fronteras como lo he hecho de forma virtual, planteándome las otras opciones que se han abierto o potencializado para hacer tus presentaciones artísticas. Esto ultimo fue mi inspiración para organizar este evento de fin de año en donde las invitado a todas ustedes, un evento en el cual estaré con grandes artistas de varios países este Diciembre 13 llamado Last Xmas , en este link pueden ver el en vivo ese día , un regalo de mi para ustedes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIzWPEkZbkg&feature=youtu.be

Mientras tanto las invito a que animen su momento con una canción de los 80s que fue mi inspiración en mi niñez.

Un fuerte abrazo,

The Katherine

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing, Drag Queen