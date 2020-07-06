The Katherine — Diario de una Crossdresser — I Carry your heart with me

Spread the love















Today I am going to write about what I think and feel, what I miss and long for. Today more than giving an opinion on some subject as I normally do, I will talk about myself. How in the blink of an eye our lives changed without realizing it, how we look back with nostalgia at moments that will never return. How we are in a stage of transition to a new world, unknown and full of uncertainty.

I go out and see all the people around me with masks of different colors and designs, thus giving an economic boost and somehow raising our spirits. New businesses arise, the virtuality day by day have more followers, and in each step we take, a past world is more distant, a world that gave us sadness and happiness.

I sit in front of the computer and I see all kinds of information that bombards me, that makes me think that I am part of a science fiction movie and I do not know how it will end. The only thing I know about this film that we see in high definition, is that we have to be more united than ever, without any type of discrimination or rejection, regardless of your ideology, belief or race, filling ourselves with many positive things in our hearts.

To finish I want to share this beautiful poem by E. E. CUMMINGS titled I Carry your heart with me:

i carry your heart with me(i carry it in

my heart)i am never without it(anywhere

i go you go,my dear;and whatever is done

by only me is your doing,my darling)

i fear

no fate(for you are my fate,my sweet)i want

no world(for beautiful you are my world,my true)

and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant

and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life;which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart(i carry it in my heart)

“[i carry your heart with me(i carry it in]” Copyright 1952, © 1980, 1991 by the Trustees for the E. E. Cummings Trust, from Complete Poems: 1904-1962 by E. E. Cummings, edited by George J. Firmage. Used by permission of Liveright Publishing Corporation.

The Katherine

En Español

Hoy voy a escribir sobre lo que pienso y siento , lo que extraño y anhelo. Hoy mas que una opinión sobre algún tema como normalmente lo hago, hablare de mi. De como en un abrir y cerrar de ojos nuestras vidas cambiaron sin darnos cuenta, de como miramos hacia atrás con nostalgia momentos que no volverán. De como estamos una etapa de transición a un nuevo mundo desconocido y lleno de incertidumbre.

Salgo a la calle y veo a todas las personas que me rodean con mascarillas de distintos colores y diseños, dando así un impulso económico y elevando de alguna forma nuestro animo. Nuevos negocios surgen, la virtualidad día a día tiene mas adeptos y en cada paso que damos, un mundo pasado es mas lejano, un mundo que nos dio tristezas y alegrías.

Me siento al frente del computador y veo información de todo tipo que me bombardea, que me hace pensar que soy parte de una película de ciencia ficción y de la cual desconozco su final. Lo único que se de este filme que vemos en alta definición, es que tenemos que estar mas unidos que nunca, sin ningún tipo de discriminación o rechazo, sin importar tu ideología, creencia o raza. Llenarnos de muchas cosas positivas en nuestros corazones.

Para finalizar quiero compartirles un fragmento de este hermoso poema de E. E. CUMMINGS titulado I Carry your heart with me:

i carry your heart with me(i carry it in

my heart)i am never without it(anywhere

i go you go,my dear;and whatever is done

by only me is your doing,my darling)

i fear

no fate(for you are my fate,my sweet)i want

no world(for beautiful you are my world,my true)

and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant

and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life;which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart(i carry it in my heart)

“[i carry your heart with me(i carry it in]” Copyright 1952, © 1980, 1991 by the Trustees for the E. E. Cummings Trust, from Complete Poems: 1904-1962 by E. E. Cummings, edited by George J. Firmage. Used by permission of Liveright Publishing Corporation.

